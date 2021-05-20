newsbreak-logo
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A child was flown to a Tampa hospital with burn injuries after starting a fire in Gateway home

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 1 day ago
A child has been flown to the Tampa hospital with burns after starting a fire at a Gateway home. According to the South Trail Fire and Rescue District, the fire was in the Silver Lakes community. Firefighters found the child with burn injuries while a small fire remained burning in the house. A firefighter/paramedic attended to the victim while other firefighters put out the fire.

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

