14-year-old missing from Huron has been found safe
HURON, Calif. (FOX26) - The missing 14-year-old from Huron, Hevelin Vianney Baca, has been found safe. She went missing on May 13 as she was on her way to Coalinga.kmph.com
HURON, Calif. (FOX26) - The missing 14-year-old from Huron, Hevelin Vianney Baca, has been found safe. She went missing on May 13 as she was on her way to Coalinga.kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com