14-year-old missing from Huron has been found safe

May 14, 2021 - Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 40 year old Brandon Engelman, a.k.a. Milkweed, of Coarsegold. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder, which carries a bail of $1 million. He is also facing a kidnapping charge, which stems from a separate incident, unrelated to the homicide investigation. That charge has a bail of $100,000.