Huron, CA

14-year-old missing from Huron has been found safe

By Peter Lopez
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
HURON, Calif. (FOX26) - The missing 14-year-old from Huron, Hevelin Vianney Baca, has been found safe. She went missing on May 13 as she was on her way to Coalinga.

