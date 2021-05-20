Is Pose on Netflix?

newsbreak-logo
Pose is one of the most talked-about shows on TV, and it really comes as no surprise that many of Netflix’s over 200 million subscribers are curious as to whether or not the FX series is available to view on the streaming service. The riveting series takes place in the...

Entertainment
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Monster Ending, Explained

Directed by debutant filmmaker Anthony Mandler, ‘Monster’ is a courtroom drama film that depicts a young man’s pursuit of justice in an inherently biased legal system. Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is an honor student at New York’s prestigious Stuyvesant Public High School. He has loving parents (Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright) who are actively involved in his life. Steve aspires to be a filmmaker and can often be spotted exploring his neighborhood in Harlem and elsewhere in New York with an analog camera or his phone. His life forever changes when he is accused of being part of a deadly bodega armed robbery. His subsequent trial serves as the main plot device in the film. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Monster’s ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Toni Collette to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ With Colin Firth

Toni Collette is heading to HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase to star opposite the previously-announced Colin Firth. The eight-episode crime drama based on the docuseries of the same name follows the case of novelist Michael Peterson (portrayed by Firth) who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Collette is set to portray Michael’s wife, Kathleen, in the project, according to Variety.
TV Seriesvandegriftvoice.com

‘Shadow & Bone’ Netflix Review

Welcome back, the time has come. Like a baby being born the “Shadow and Bone” Netflix adaptation was welcomed into the world with open arms. And like a child, we saw it grow… at an incredibly rapid rate. If you live under a rock, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Netflix Original is...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix Australia launches Netflix Pause publication

Netflix has launched its first publication pubication in Australia, called Netflix Pause, which will take a deep dive into Netflix content – asking existential questions and exploring unexpected themes, all through the lens of film and TV. In a blog post, Michael Sun, Netflix Culture Editor, explained: “Netflix Pause is...
NFLForbes

Netflix: A Meme-Stock Original

I’ve been bearish on Netflix (NFLX) for many years, not because the firm provides a poor service, but because it cannot monetize content as well or sustain investment in content for as long as its competitors. Though the stock has only become more overvalued, my bearish thesis is proving truer by the day.
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

Halston: the almost forgotten icon now getting a Netflix biopic

From Bianca Jagger’s dresses at Studio 54 to Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hat and Liza Minnelli’s stage outfits, the fashion designer Roy Halston – or simply Halston – was the last word in American glamour in the late 1960s and 70s. Now, with the Netflix series Halston telling his story, that name is set to hit the radar of another generation. It comes at a good time – Halston’s disco-worthy designs could provide the perfect inspiration ahead of nightclubs reopening on 21 June in parts of the UK.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Added A Great Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller

The 1990s was the Golden Age of the glossy legal thriller, where big stars wore even bigger coats and sought to unravel a conspiracy with far-reaching implications, thanks almost entirely to John Grisham. In the space of just five years, seven of the author’s novels were brought to the silver...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

That off-key Oscars ending? Had to be done, says producer Steven Soderbergh

LOS ANGELES – From the moment it was announced that Steven Soderbergh would produce this year's Academy Awards, there was speculation as to just how much the unpredictable filmmaker would change up an event steeped in tradition. Along with fellow producers Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, Soderbergh accepted the challenge...
TheThings

The Cast Of FX's 'Pose' Ranked By Net Worth

In June 2018 the FX show Pose premiered and it immediately became a big hit. The show — which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals — gave viewers a glimpse into New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ drag ball culture scene back in the '80s and '90s and it's safe to say that the cast was incredible. Unfortunately, this month the third and final season of the show premiered, and it's safe to say that fans will certainly miss keeping up with Pray Tell and Co.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Netflix’s Army of the Dead Set to Arrive in Cinemark Theaters

Netflix has officially announced their new partnership with one of the biggest theater chains in the country, Cinemark, for the theatrical release of Zack Snyder’s upcoming action-thriller Army of the Dead. This marks the first Netflix film that will receive a wide release at a major theater chain. The Dave Bautista-led zombie pic is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theaters at 200 Cinemark locations on May 14, followed by its streaming debut on May 21 on Netflix.
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy 'Uncoupled'

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
Designers & CollectionsSeattle Times

Sunday Best: Netflix series shows off the sleek, clean-lined look of designer Halston

The designer born Roy Halston Frowick had a brief but remarkable career; using only his middle name, he was the mastermind behind a massively successful line of sleek, clean-lined fashion in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. His story was told in a thoughtful documentary, “Halston,” two years ago; now it’s being told again, in a Netflix series starring Ewan McGregor and produced by Ryan Murphy. The five-episode series, which dropped on Netflix May 14, features costumes by designer Jeriana San Juan, inspired by Halston’s own work. Here’s McGregor in Halston’s own trademark black turtleneck and slacks, surrounded by red — a signature color for the designer that San Juan used as a focal point for the show. San Juan told the Hollywood Reporter that she was able to use a few vintage Halston originals in the series — and that she tracked down the designer’s tailor, who taught her how to make trousers with no side seam.
TV ShowsDecider

Harlan Coben TV Shows on Netflix (And The Books That Inspired Them)

Harlan Coben is a literary inspiration. With over 75 million of his books sold worldwide, he is the best-selling author of a whopping 31 page-turning thrillers. So it should be no surprise that back in 2018, Netflix signed a lucrative deal with the author to adapt 14 of his English-language books into original movies or TV series.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Is Amy Adams' Netflix thriller The Woman in the Window worth watching?

The Woman in the Window never tries to hide what it's emulating: it opens with shots of Rear Window's protagonist, LB "Jeff" Jefferies. But unlike the Hitchcock thriller it so clearly tries to be, Amy Adams' thriller is a colourful but hollow rehash. The film stars Adams as the agoraphobic...
TV SeriesVulture

Pose Recap: Homecoming

“Don’t you want our story to have a different ending?”. The line, delivered by Pray Tell’s high-school lover, now a man of God seemingly eager to leave his family and run away to New York City to spend Pray’s final months with him, could very well serve as Pose’s entire storytelling philosophy. On paper, after all, a show centered on Black trans women and gay men set at the height of AIDS epidemic in New York City seemed to call forth a pre-written narrative. We knew the stories (and endings) these kinds of characters have been afforded, both in real life and on screens both big and small.
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Released Another New Anthony Mackie Movie

This is shaping up to be the year that Anthony Mackie establishes himself as the king of streaming, wrestling the crown from Pedro Pascal after the latter spent December dominating the most-watched lists across three separate services thanks to Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes.
TV Seriesmccourier.com

Netflix’s new drama will have you smashing anything unorthodox

The Netflix platform is regularly full of drama to give us as subscribers an exceptional experience. The platform’s novelties for June also prove us right. No wonder, then, that today we bring you a whole new exciting drama that will undoubtedly appeal to those who loved Unorthodox. From novel to...
Primetimer

What Led Netflix To Kill The Irregulars? The Same Thing That Led Them To Create It

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Other than a cluster of Netflix executives, it’s fair to say that nobody saw the cancellation of The Irregulars coming. A reimagining of the Baker Street Irregulars, featured in several of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries, The Irregulars dropped to strong reviews in March. “The Irregulars not only puts the young street gang at the head of their own series, but it also catapults Holmes’ usually straightforward detective work into the realm of the supernatural, a move that the afterlife-fascinated Doyle probably would have applauded,” wrote Gwen Ihnat at A.V. Club.
TV SeriesVulture

Pose Recap: Thank You, Mother

Knowing this episode was titled “The Trunk” meant I watched it anxiously knowing (or, rather, thinking I knew) what was ahead. Those of us who watched season two’s “Butterfly/Cocoon” episode having read Jeanie Russell Kasindorf’s 1994 New York Magazine article “The Drag Queen Had a Mummy in her Closet” knew it was only a matter of time before Pose would circle back to this most infamous of plotlines.