(Minneapolis, MN) -- The state trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is officially being delayed until March of 2022. The move comes as ex-officers J-Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao face federal civil rights charges and a separate trial. Their joint trial in Hennepin County was scheduled for late August before they were indicted by a federal grand jury. Those charges offer the potential for stronger sentences - including the possibility of life in prison.