Get the shot or lose your job?: New policy could require COVID vaccines for County Prosecutor’s staff

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found some local workers could lose their jobs if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. Internal memos show the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor is considering a new policy for his staff. Under that policy, staff members would have to prove they’ve had a vaccine shot by June 1, or show they have medical or religious reasons for not getting a shot. Otherwise, they will be placed on unpaid leave until the end of the pandemic.