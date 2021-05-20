newsbreak-logo
Cuyahoga County, OH

Get the shot or lose your job?: New policy could require COVID vaccines for County Prosecutor’s staff

By Ed Gallek
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found some local workers could lose their jobs if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. Internal memos show the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor is considering a new policy for his staff. Under that policy, staff members would have to prove they’ve had a vaccine shot by June 1, or show they have medical or religious reasons for not getting a shot. Otherwise, they will be placed on unpaid leave until the end of the pandemic.

