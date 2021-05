Emergency personnel were called Saturday to rescue a biker who slid off a trail near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to Grandad Bluff Road around 8 p.m. after a report of a biker who had fallen and injured himself. Rescue crews found the victim 20 minutes later below one of the trails and extricated him from the steep trail and hillside with rope and rescue equipment.