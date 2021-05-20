State Accuses Tou Thao’s Attorneys of Filing ‘Entirely Meritless’ Court Docs to ‘Harass and Discredit’ Prosecutors, Inject ‘a False Narrative in the Public Domain’
Prosecutors on Thursday fired back at claims made last week by defense attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao that suggested the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report into the death of George Floyd was “coerced” by outside influencers. As Law&Crime previously reported, Thao’s attorneys levied those bombastic charges in a May 12 motion for sanctions.lawandcrime.com