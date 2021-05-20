State Accuses Tou Thao’s Attorneys of Filing ‘Entirely Meritless’ Court Docs to ‘Harass and Discredit’ Prosecutors, Inject ‘a False Narrative in the Public Domain’

In a case with potentially wide-ranging implications for a woman’s right to obtain an abortion, the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday agreed to formally review a Mississippi law that bans abortions prior to fetal viability. Preliminary consideration of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization had previously been delayed three times, but following the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the case will now come before a court with a stout conservative majority that may roll back landmark protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.