Minneapolis, MN

State Accuses Tou Thao's Attorneys of Filing 'Entirely Meritless' Court Docs to 'Harass and Discredit' Prosecutors, Inject 'a False Narrative in the Public Domain'

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 1 day ago
Prosecutors on Thursday fired back at claims made last week by defense attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao that suggested the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report into the death of George Floyd was “coerced” by outside influencers. As Law&Crime previously reported, Thao’s attorneys levied those bombastic charges in a May 12 motion for sanctions.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

