Syracuse to get professional men’s soccer team in Spring 2022; club teams for kids included
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A professional men’s outdoor soccer team will debut in Syracuse in the Spring of 2022. The announcement of AC Syracuse’s arrival on the pro soccer landscape was made at Onondaga Community College Thursday evening. The team will play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), considered the third tier of pro soccer in the United States after Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.www.syracuse.com