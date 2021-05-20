Syracuse to get professional men’s soccer team in Spring 2022; club teams for kids included

It was about as perfect of a game as you could play as the Syracuse women's lacrosse team advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals with a convincing 20-8 victory over Loyola. In the second meeting between the two teams, the Orange dominanted from start to finish. After Loyola would tie the game at two all, Syracuse would close out the first half on an 11-2 run. The play spearheaded by the Tyrell sisters - Emma Tyrell scoring four goals, while also recording three assists for SU.