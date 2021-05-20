newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

3 Easy Ina Garten Potato Appetizers for Cocktail Parties

By Mandi Kerr
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for Ina Garten potato appetizers? Make these Barefoot Contessa recipes that will most likely satisfy even the biggest potato fans. Ina Garten’s Spicy Sweet Potato Empanadas use a classic Barefoot Contessa ingredient, store-bought puff pastry. This Barefoot Contessa recipe is easy to make, according to Food Network. Although they...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Parties#Cocktail Party#Food Drink#Cocktail Recipes#Sweet Potatoes#Food Network#Garten Cooks#Store Bought Potato Chips#No Cook Appetizers#Store Bought Puff Pastry#Orange Juice#Creme Fraiche#Caviar#Maple Syrup#Butter#Jeffrey Recipe#Orange Zest#Pepper#Chipotle Chile Powder#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Potato and Mushroom Gratin Recipe

Add an earthy twist to the usual potato side dish with this recipe for mushroom gratin. The rich and creamy result is definitely worth the wait. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and butter the bottom and sides of a 3 quart baking dish. Peel and very thinly slice potatoes and place them in a bowl of cold water.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Make Scotcheroos, the easy Midwestern dessert that’s way better than Rice Krispies Treats

Some treasured family recipes are showstoppers, like a lasagna that takes 10 hours of prep and just the right know-how, or a Jell-O salad with 85 individual rainbow layers. But then there are family recipes that exist on an almost subconscious level, ever-present and sustaining as a heartbeat. We take their presence on our tables for granted and might only notice them in their absence. For my family, one such recipe is the humble Scotcheroo.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 Essential Air Fryer Recipes

The air fryer is a countertop convection oven that uses extremely hot air to create those crispy, crunchy dishes we all know and love, minus the deep fat frying. And quite frankly, it's sweeping the nation as cooks everywhere opt to ditch the mess from the deep fryer and whip up their favorites in this must-have kitchen gadget. Read on to get 8 great air-fryer recipes for every meal of the day, including desserts, snacks, and main dishes.
Recipesmashed.com

The Onion Recipe Rule You Should Be Following, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten claims her pan-fried onion dip is so irresistible, you'll finish the whole thing before your party even starts and end up making a second batch altogether (via Instagram). Considering she's a dinner party hostess extraordinaire with numerous seasons of televised cooking behind her back, it makes perfect sense why her onion dip would be such a crowd pleaser. But chances are it's not the sour cream, the cream cheese, or even the "good" mayonnaise that make people want to double dip. Most likely, it's the pan-fried onions, which are slowly sautéed in butter for 30 minutes until they're caramelized to perfection. Clearly, Garten doesn't play around when it comes to onions, and this dip is just one of many onion-based dishes in her extensive repertoire.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Extra Spicy Bloody Mary Recipe

The Bloody Mary’s history is one shrouded in famed figures. It was named after the brutal Queen Mary I of England, and was notoriously loved by the late author Ernest Hemingway. Despite its unpleasant namesake, there’s no denying that the Bloody Mary is utterly delicious. We can only hope to say “Bloody Mary” three times and have one of these tasty drinks appear before our eyes. Such a mystical occurrence might not be all that surprising; after all, Bloody Marys do seem to have the magical property of curing hangovers.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Giada's Egg Casserole With A Twist

The queen of Italian-American cooking is at it again, this time with a breakfast option that's absolutely jam-packed with flavor. Giada De Laurentiis' egg casserole unites basil, sun-dried tomatoes, sausage, and goat cheese for an Italian accented breakfast that's delicious when eaten fresh and even if you make it ahead of time. And with recipe developer Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen as your guide, this tasty treat is so easy to perfect.
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Hasselback potatoes

These gluten free duck fat hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for a dinner party. Rich, golden and immensely tasty – duck fat elevates everyday ingredients into something very special.
Recipesrivercityweekend.com

Legendary Cooking: Southern Ham and Egg Scones

This breakfast scone is full of flavor from every single ingredient. If you’re in charge of brunch, this recipe should be a go-to. It’s really simple to make and it’s more than just your average breakfast sandwich. From the homemade biscuits to the Kentucky Legend Ham, this Southern Ham and Egg Breakfast Scone is a winner for sure.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Rice Brand Ina Garten Swears By

Rice is big business. According to USA Rice, Americans produce 20 billion pounds of this starchy staple each year, with the average U.S. citizen consuming 27 pounds annually. Our love of this food is not particularly noteworthy. But what's surprising about these rice statistics is that 80 percent of all rice grown in the United States is also consumed in the United States. And then there are all the varieties of this carbohydrate rich food; in fact, there are over 120,000 varieties of rice, all classified by grain size, all throughout the world. Of course, some are quite fragrant, filling the kitchen with incredible aromatics, and others are quite processed. No wonder it can be such a chore to find the perfect rice to always have on hand in your pantry.
DrinksGW Hatchet

Champagne cocktails for your grad party

Popping a bottle of champagne is a rite of passage for any new grad, and after a year like this, everyone deserves some bubbly. Treat yourself and your newly vaccinated grad party guests to one of these festive choices to celebrate the close of your college experience. For a twist...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient In Ina Garten's Chocolate Ganache Cupcakes

If you are looking for a good chocolate cake recipe, most bloggers and cooking sites say you need not go any further than Ina Garten's Beatty's chocolate cake, which is widely shared (and re-shared) online. The cake is named after the grandmother of Michael Grim, a regular on Garten's "Barefoot Contessa" and calls for the use of what Garten calls "good cocoa powder" and "good semisweet chocolate" — which is where her go-to brand, Callebaut, comes in (via Chewing the Fat).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Loves This Affordable Beauty Brand

Ina Garten is the celebrity chef with the culinary and entertaining savoir faire that we all covet and wish we had. How could we not? She's a bit of an enigma. Garten makes her own vanilla extract, because, why wouldn't she? The cookbook author also has her staff try out her recipes so she'll know how to guide the common, wannabe cook and make suggestions about where to buy ingredients to make it easier when we try it. Garten also has the super power of eyeballing when she measures an ingredient. That's right, the "Barefoot Contessa" host rarely, if ever, actually measures an ingredient when she's making a dish. Moreover, Garten never wears an apron, and if you can't make an ingredient, she's the first to tell you that "store bought is fine" (via CheatSheet). Naturally, all of us lap up whatever she says because she's Ina Garten.
RecipesNews On 6

Chorizo & Potato Empanadas

Roxanne Fincke with Montereau shares a recipe for Chorizo and Potato Empanadas. 2-3 Large Potatoes (peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes) 1 large Onion (finely chopped) 1 Bell Pepper (green, finely chopped) 1 teaspoon Cumin. ½ - 1 cup Broth (chicken or beef) 1 pinch of Salt (to taste)
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Cranberry Lovers Will Go Nuts Over This Salad Recipe

You may not think about using cranberry sauce very often outside of your annual Thanksgiving feast, but according to Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and wellness coach at YouCare-SelfCare, with the right mix of ingredients, a chilled cranberry salad actually makes a great summer barbecue addition. Just keep in mind that this recipe features Jell-O, so it does take at least five to six hours to set. You'll want to plan ahead to give it a try. (It's a good idea to make it the night before an event.)
Recipesmyperfectgreens.com

Easy Vegan Potato Cakes stuffed with cheese

These easy to make vegan potato cakes stuffed with melted cheese are a crowd-pleaser. Certainly, this is my favourite comfort food. They are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle! And when you take a bite of this delicious potato cake melted cheese will ooze out. So good! These potato cakes are vegan(dairy-free, egg-free) and gluten-free. Moreover, you only need 3 ingredients to make them. The whole process is super quick and easy.
RecipesConsumer Reports.org

Plant-Based Meals You Can Make in a Dutch Oven

Dutch ovens are known for turning out tender braised meat dishes, like beef stew and pulled pork. But I haven’t eaten meat since I was a teenager, and my green Le Creuset is still the pot I pull out at least three times a week to make dishes like lentil soup, rosemary and garlic braised beans, and the most perfect stovetop popcorn ever. The same features that make Dutch ovens so dependable for meat dishes also make them ideal for meatless meals.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

8 Easy Gin Cocktails For Summer

Summer is practically right around the corner—five weeks away, if we really want to get into the nitty-gritty details. (This year, the solstice lands on June 20.) But even that fleeting period of time in between spring and summer feels like an eternity after the terrible, awful, no good, very bad pandemic winter we’ve had.
RecipesThe Ada News

Loaded BBQ baked potatoes

Our Loaded BBQ Baked Potatoes are a favorite. These potatoes are great for company because they can be made ahead, and then toppings are set out for everyone to choose their favorites. And these aren’t skimpy baked potatoes. A potato becomes a meal when stuffed with great MIO products, starting with J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.