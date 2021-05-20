HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 13 updated its guidance regarding mask-wearing for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the guidance, people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks removed from receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks removed from their first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, unless it’s required by a federal, state or local law. People who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear a mask and physically distance, according to CDC guidance.