newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
tribuneledgernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hipaa#Covid 19#Medical Insurance#Health Information#Private Insurance#Employment Law#Hipaa Violation Cases#Hipaa Laws#Hipaa Rights#Hipaa Violations#Vaccination Records#Health Insurance Plans#Medical Providers#Employers#Health Care Providers#Medical Information#Covered Entities#Wrongful Disclosures#Health Records#Medical Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthChronicle

How to submit COVID-19 vaccine documentation

Duke announced in April that all students must be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they can enroll for the fall 2021 semester. Here's how students, faculty and staff can submit proof of their vaccines. Faculty and staff should upload a picture of their vaccination card through the confidential Duke VaxTrax online...
Industrycbs19.tv

No, most businesses won’t violate HIPAA by asking customers if they’ve been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 13 updated its guidance regarding mask-wearing for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the guidance, people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks removed from receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks removed from their first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, unless it’s required by a federal, state or local law. People who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear a mask and physically distance, according to CDC guidance.
Health ServicesPosted by
WGAU

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday. Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease but the danger of a rebound still lurks. “We’re hoping to...
Medical & BiotechThe Guardian

How US companies could use patients’ data from Covid vaccine drive

Data rights organizations have warned that patients lack a clear understanding of how information about their health, employment, contact or location details may be used if it is collected by private entities during the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Some advocates have already expressed concerns that the information could be used for...
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

Are Employers Allowed To Issue COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees?

Very few employers are currently planning on requiring a COVID vaccine as a condition of returning to or continuing employment. As the COVID vaccine is rolled out, many employers are asking a big question: Can we mandate a COVID vaccine in order for employees to return to their physical place of work? The answer will often be “yes,” although there are significant restrictions and qualifications.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

House Passes Bill Prohibiting Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines; Hospital Employees and Health Care Students Can Still Be Forced

The House passed a bill prohibiting government-mandated vaccines for COVID-19 or any of its variants. As amended, the bill would also exempt PreK-12 students from having to receive the vaccine in order to attend any schools or child care facilities. It would also strike the law that makes it a Class C misdemeanor for anyone who refuses to be vaccinated or refuses to vaccinate someone under their care.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Health Data Privacy in the COVID-19 Pandemic Context: Discourses on HIPAA

Stud Health Technol Inform. 2021 May 7;279:70-77. doi: 10.3233/SHTI210091. BACKGROUND: Considering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health service delivery, the US Office for Civil Rights (OCR) updated the policies on health data processing, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). OBJECTIVES: In this study, we investigated discourses...