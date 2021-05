If you ask me for my favorite pizza restaurant, topping the list would probably be Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza in Newport Beach. I have many reasons for making this pizza joint my favorite. It’s been around since 1976, it has a Beatles/music theme, it was purchased and revamped in 2013 by four longtime Newport Beach friends (including Stan Frazier, longtime drummer for the band Sugar Ray), and they have damn good pizza—although my fave menu item is the pinwheel: pizza dough stuffed with toppings, rolled up and sliced into perfect pinwheels. Try the spinach and broccoli version with marinara sauce for dipping—although the pepperoni version is good too.