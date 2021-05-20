Another active hurricane season could impact Michiana drought
While some are still quite weary from the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are predicting another active season to come this year. Meteorologists at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center are calling for another season with above-normal activity. Forecasters say there is a 70 percent likelihood of 13-20 named storms, of which 6-10 could become hurricanes. Of the tropical cyclones that do become hurricanes, 3-5 could rise to the level of major hurricanes (reaching Category 3 or above).abc57.com