newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another active hurricane season could impact Michiana drought

By David Caulfield
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some are still quite weary from the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are predicting another active season to come this year. Meteorologists at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center are calling for another season with above-normal activity. Forecasters say there is a 70 percent likelihood of 13-20 named storms, of which 6-10 could become hurricanes. Of the tropical cyclones that do become hurricanes, 3-5 could rise to the level of major hurricanes (reaching Category 3 or above).

abc57.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storms#Atlantic Hurricane#Drought#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Tropical Cyclones#Mexico Hurricane#Storm#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#Tropical Storm Strength#Major Hurricanes#Forecasters#Tropical Depression#Above Normal Activity#Tropical Systems#Widespread Rain#Meteorologists#U S Landfall#Humidity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Times

Weather forecasters are predicting another busy Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are projecting a 60% chance of a busier-than-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% of a less active season. But forecasters at the agency do not expect to see the record level of storm activity witnessed this last season, NOAA officials said Thursday.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two named storms possible in the Atlantic by tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two named tropical systems may develop as early as this evening across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure area centered about 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have become better organized during the past several hours. The low has not yet acquired tropical storm characteristics. However, if current trends continue, the system could be designated a subtropical storm or depression later today or tonight as it moves westward to west-southwestward to the northeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.
Beaumont, TX12newsnow.com

GULF WEATHER: Tropical disturbance chances for development drop to 50%

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News StormTrackers are closely watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will soon bring more rain to the Texas coast, including the Southeast Texas region. The well-defined system, called Invest 91L, now has a 50% chance of further development, according to the National...
Houston, TXcw39.com

Tropical Weather Update: Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 40% chance that this disturbance will develop into a tropical system in the next two days. Impacts to our area, if any, will likely be confined to periods of locally heavy rainfall between later today and early Saturday evening as well as elevated seas, above normal tides and a high rip current risk for most of the weekend.
Environmentkjas.com

Tropical depression or storm possible tonight

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is issuing advisories about the possible development of a tropical depression or storm which is expected to come ashore late Friday night or early Saturday morning along the upper Texas Gulf Coast or the southwest Louisiana Gulf Coast. Should it become a named storm,...