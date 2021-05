The Bloody Mary’s history is one shrouded in famed figures. It was named after the brutal Queen Mary I of England, and was notoriously loved by the late author Ernest Hemingway. Despite its unpleasant namesake, there’s no denying that the Bloody Mary is utterly delicious. We can only hope to say “Bloody Mary” three times and have one of these tasty drinks appear before our eyes. Such a mystical occurrence might not be all that surprising; after all, Bloody Marys do seem to have the magical property of curing hangovers.