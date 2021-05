Are you one of those people that cringe when you hear someone say a word incorrectly? Like artic is pronounced ARC-tic, but a lot of people say AR-tic. I actually mispronounced dogecoin this morning. I didn’t realize it was pronounced DOWZH-koyn. My bad. I assumed the way I heard others pronounce it was accurate. SO, if it annoys you when a word is mispronounced, it probably drives you crazy when a phrase is said incorrectly? BoredPanda shared some common phrases that people get wrong often. It got my attention and made me wonder if there are some Cajun phrases that people say incorrectly. I bet there are tons. I mean hey, we grow up saying what we’re taught. Sometimes, we just add a little extra to things. Here are a few of phrases that tend to get a little messy sometimes.