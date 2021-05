Washington State announced Tuesday it has extended the contract of highly regarded athletic director Pat Chun through 2026. The five-year agreement calls for a $700,000 salary the first year and will increase by $50,000 annually through the fourth year. Chun was hired in 2018 and signed a five-year deal worth $650,000 a year plus incentives. The extension, effective July 1, comes shortly after Chun’s name came up in connection with AD openings at Kansas and Northwestern.