22nd Downtown Crawfish jam set for Saturday in Hattiesburg

By Mia Monet
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Downtown Crawfish Jam is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19. It will be held at Walthall Park Saturday with gates open at 10:30 a.m. and music starting at 11 a.m. Organizers are asking that you purchase your tickets in advance this...

www.wdam.com
