Jang Nara keeps her cool even in a tricky situation in new stills for KBS’s “Sell Your Haunted House.”. “Sell Your Haunted House” is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t believe in ghosts but pretends to be an exorcist to make a living.