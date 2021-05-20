newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Why Angelina Jolie Just Covered Herself in Bees

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"You have to be really still and in your body, in the moment, which is not easy for me." Angelina Jolie just covered herself in bees for a good cause. To celebrate World Bee Day, the actress posed for a portrait for National Geographic while her body was swarmed in bees. According to the magazine, Jolie, 45, "stood perfectly still" for 18 minutes to get the shot, below, which was taken by photographer Dan Winters.

toofab.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful People#Beautiful Things#National Geographic#Shiloh#Women For Bees#Unesco#Guerlain#World Bee Day#Bee Conservation#Kids Maddox#Natgeo#French Beauty Brand#Photographer Dan Winters#Pheromone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Angelina Jolie Joked About Being Single in a New Interview

Angelina Jolie has a sense of humor when it comes to the single life. The actress was asked about her dating dealbreakers in a new interview with E! News, and joked about being picky when it comes to the people she dates. "I probably have a very long list [of...
MoviesTVOvermind

First Look at Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals

This time last year it was apparent that 2020 wasn’t about to get better any time soon and that the entertainment industry was going to be taking a hard hit since celebrities were starting to come up with PSA’s and other videos to stay relevant with fans while other people were simply trying to figure out how they were going to pay their bills. The Eternals has been an ongoing idea for a while, but there wasn’t as much buzz about it as there has been lately, and for good reason. But now that the release date is moving ever closer, people are starting to take greater note of what’s about to be seen and what it will mean for the MCU. In the meantime, we’ve been given a look at Angelina Jolie in her role as Thena, if only for a brief moment, and it’s already interesting to think that she’ll be cavorting about in a golden bodysuit and, as per her character, will be able to summon forth weapons composed of cosmic energy that is her birthright, much like the rest of the Eternals. What and who they’ll be fighting has likely been established in several articles, as their enemies, the Deviants, have been around just as long as they have. But the short teaser that we were given of the Eternals was difficult to glean much from, apart from the idea that the group is going to be impressive on many levels. The Eternals are thousands of years old after all and have been on earth a very long time, watching over humanity and helping to cultivate the species without anyone being the wiser. The movie is going to be their introduction, but what comes next isn’t really certain yet since it would appear that things either haven’t been planned ahead that far, or it just hasn’t been revealed yet.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Angelina Jolie 'healed' by movie role

Angelina Jolie found working on her new movie "very healing". The 45-year-old star - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former husband Brad Pitt - has returned to action movies for the first time in over a decade with 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' but it wasn't the physical side of playing PTSD-stricken fire fighter Hannah Faber that drew her to the project, but getting the chance to depict someone getting back up after being left "broken".
CelebritiesTimes Leader

Angelina Jolie lets Taylor Sheridan drag her through hell

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Sheridan, initially brought on to rewrite the mountain thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” gradually got more invested in the movie. When another filmmaker dropped out, he called the studio with an offer. “I said if I can get Angie to do this with me,...
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
Celebritieswcn247.com

New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” as a Montana smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy in need of help. In music releases, The Black Keys are honoring the Mississippi hill country blues standards they loved as teens before becoming a band with “Delta Kream” and St. Vincent is returning with her new album, “Daddy’s Home.” This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” adaptation, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist who becomes obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angelina Jolie's personal ‘trauma and loss’ helped her portray her highly-anticipated new movie role

It’s no secret that actors often pull from past experiences to help bring their characters to life, and Angelina Jolie is no different. In her upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead, the Oscar winner plays a ‘smoke jumper’ named Hannah. She’s a firefighter who parachutes into wildfires and is tormented after she couldn’t save three people in a fire. Now, Hannah is tasked with protecting a shell-shocked 12-year-old boy.
MoviesCinema Blend

Why Angelina Jolie Found It ‘Healing’ To Work On Her New Thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Angelina Jolie star in a thriller, but that’s all about to change. Her steadily approaching Those Who Wish Me Dead is an intense and emotional survival film that has Jolie playing a strong and determined woman. Her character goes through the wringer in the film but, apparently, Jolie found that to be therapeutic, and she's recently spoken out about why working on her upcoming film was so healing for her.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Angelina Jolie: I questioned if I was strong enough for latest film role

Angelina Jolie has described feeling “broken” before she took on her latest film role and questioned if she was strong and stable enough to pull herself through. The Maleficent star, who split from former husband Brad Pitt in 2016 after a 10-year relationship, said it is important for her children to see her as a survivor.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Angelina Jolie’s Directing Experience Helped Her On The Set Of Those Who Wish Me Dead

A few years back, Angelina Jolie appeared to make the transition from A-list actress to hard-at-work director. Beginning with 2011’s In the Land of Blood and Honey, Jolie put together a four-film stint that really made it seem like her natural place was going to be behind the camera. But acting roles are luring her back before the lens for roles in the Maleficent sequel, the upcoming Eternals for Marvel, and this week’s Those Who Wish Me Dead.