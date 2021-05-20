Free Movie Night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds to raise racial equity and diversity awareness

All Greek life at Bloomsburg is halted permanently following the tragic death of two students and a string of recent transgressions. The news broke early this afternoon in an email sent from President Hanna to all BU students. It states, “Dear BU Community: Effective immediately, Bloomsburg University is terminating its fraternity and sorority life (FSL) program and severing ties with all national and local FSL organizations currently affiliated with the University. All students are reminded that their conduct remains subject to all applicable University policies, including: PRP 4802 – Student Code of Conduct and Judicial Process.”