Free Movie Night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds to raise racial equity and diversity awareness
Bloomsburg, Pa. – Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a focus for many organizations and individuals right now. Most are taking steps towards growing their understanding and taking action to see real and lasting change in these areas. Our hope with Screening Under the Stars is to celebrate the forgotten and often whitewashed history of the Black community, their accomplishments and contributions to our society.www.northcentralpa.com