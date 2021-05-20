newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomsburg, PA

Free Movie Night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds to raise racial equity and diversity awareness

By NCPA Staff
Posted by 
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bloomsburg, Pa. – Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a focus for many organizations and individuals right now. Most are taking steps towards growing their understanding and taking action to see real and lasting change in these areas. Our hope with Screening Under the Stars is to celebrate the forgotten and often whitewashed history of the Black community, their accomplishments and contributions to our society.

www.northcentralpa.com
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bloomsburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Columbia, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Margot Lee Shetterly
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Community Education#Raise Awareness#Social Awareness#University Education#Juneteenth#Hidden Figures#African American#Variety Awards Circuit#Octavia Spencer#The The Berwick Theater#Bloomsburg Fairgrounds#Inclusion#Increasing Awareness#Montour County#Montour Counties#Movie Night#Tickets#Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
NASA
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Bloomsburg, PAMorning Times

Breanna Forrest part of Bloomsburg University project

BLOOMSBURG – In the Department of Communication Studies at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, client projects represent important hands-on learning experiences for students, and are integrated into various classes. During the spring 2021 semester, student teams in Dr. Elizabeth Petre’s class, “Communication for Business Professionals,” worked virtually with several local organizations...
Bloomsburg, PAFOX43.com

Bloomsburg University holds first in-person graduation since 2019

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Music filled Bloomsburg University's Redman Stadium as the graduating class of 2021 sat in their chairs. The graduates are marking a milestone by stepping away from school and into their futures - but the bigger milestone is the graduation itself, as it's a step closer to getting back to normal.
Bloomsburg, PADigital Voice

Ax falls on Greek Life

All Greek life at Bloomsburg is halted permanently following the tragic death of two students and a string of recent transgressions. The news broke early this afternoon in an email sent from President Hanna to all BU students. It states, “Dear BU Community: Effective immediately, Bloomsburg University is terminating its fraternity and sorority life (FSL) program and severing ties with all national and local FSL organizations currently affiliated with the University. All students are reminded that their conduct remains subject to all applicable University policies, including: PRP 4802 – Student Code of Conduct and Judicial Process.”
Bloomsburg, PAwhlm.com

Bloomsburg Fair is returning for 2021

The Bloomsburg Fair is coming a back this year at full-capacity. Last year was only the second time in the 166-year history of the fair that it had to be canceled. The first time the fair was canceled was due flooding in 2011. With Governor Wolf’s recent announcement that most...
Bloomsburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Bloomsburg University holds nursing pinning ceremony

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania celebrated more than 100 graduating nursing students Saturday, May 1, with an in-person nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The first nursing, pin or badge, in the United States was presented to the Class of 1880. This badge was...
Bloomsburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Weekender: Mission Autism Clinics opening on horizon

BLOOMSBURG — Expansion is on the horizon for a network of clinics dedicated to getting children on the autism disorder spectrum to achieve their greatest potential. Mission Autism Clinics LLC (MAC) recently announced it would open a clinic at 45 Route 11, Shamokin Dam. The location is near the split in the highway from Route 15 and will be the fourth MAC location in Pennsylvania. The Shamokin Dam facility is new from the ground up.
Bloomsburg, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

AlphaGeekCon kicks off in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Superheroes descended upon the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Saturday. It's all part of the AlphaGeekCon, a new event to encourage kids and adults to unleash their superpowers. The two-day convention was created by GeekGrid and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to celebrate all things comics. "This was definitely something...