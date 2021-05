Manufacturing juggernaut Middleby publicly announced its acquisition of Welbilt on April 21, sending shock waves throughout the foodservice equipment industry. Now, the dust has somewhat settled, and though the five Ws surrounding the deal have been broached, many questions remain—some of which the companies’ representatives are not at liberty to discuss. Hard as it may be to set aside one’s feelings on the pending transaction, customers of the two companies should not see any changes in the short-term, officials insist.