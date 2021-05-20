newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Prairie Doc: Grandmother’s love surpasses back pain

By Tyler A. Ptacek, M.D.
Capital Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack pain can be disabling, not only in terms of employment but also in terms of social connections. This point was never more clear to me than when I saw Maria, a 56-year-old experiencing severe low back pain for nearly five years. The pain prevented her from standing or walking...

www.capjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relief#Pain Pills#Low Back Pain#Baby Boy#Joy#Physical Pain#Severe Pain#Love#Arthritis#Physical Therapy#Bed#Treatments#Severe Side Effects#Walking#Medical History#Weight#M D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

Going Back to Office With Work-From-Home Pain? A Physical Therapist’s Tips

When much of America pivoted to working from home in March 2020 as COVID-19 surged across the nation, spur-of-the-moment set-ups for laptops and office supplies spread around the house to kitchen tables, card tables, coffee tables and couches. As work-from-home became the routine, some people invested in actual office equipment...
Yogakirklandreporter.com

Pain Free Back Reviews – The Real Back Pain Miracle Program?

Most people suffer from back pain, and for some, the pain is so severe that they fear taking a single step because of the pain in the lower back that even extends to the leg. This is how I felt for 12 years. However, I discovered some special movements that fixed my back pain and improved my mobility and flexibility.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grandfather, 56, died of sepsis after a routine operation because doctors failed to give him any antibiotics for his infected wound until it was too late, inquest finds

The death of a man from sepsis following elective surgery at a hospital in Tasmania was entirely avoidable and due to poor medical treatment, a coroner has ruled. Grandfather Graeme Charles Davis, who had undergone a procedure to remove his bladder, wasn't given antibiotics to treat the infection until it was 'too late'.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Skanner News

This Mom Gave Birth to Nine Children at Once Just in Time for Mother's Day

A Malian mom gave birth to nine children, just in time for Mother’s Day, the New York Post reports. Halima Cisse, who hails from Timbuktu, was told by doctor’s in Mali that she’d be giving birth to seven babies. She went to Morocco for a second opinion, where doctor’s confirmed the count of seven. The amazement of her rare pregnancy made news headlines, causing the president of Mali, Bah N’Daw, to send Cisse to North Africa in March to have the opportunity to give birth under the care of specialists.
Diseases & TreatmentsTrendHunter.com

Back Pain Therapy Systems

The Gravity Life 'PostureKey' is a back pain remedy that will work to mimic the experience of visiting a doctor's office at home to allow for continuous treatment as required. The system works by being positioned at the neck and the lower back before being laid on, and will use the body weight of the user to naturally trigger relief across the entire body. This is made possible thanks to a series of silicone spheres across the top portion of the components to mimic the process of a therapeutic massage.
LifestyleReal Simple

This Pain-Relieving Mat Is Backed by Experts—and 20,000 Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If there was a method of physical therapy that you could do at home to help reduce your anxiety, relieve stress, and combat muscle pains, would you try it out? What if experts put their support behind it? And, what's more, what if thousands of people swear by it? While it might seem too good to be true, the one do-it-yourself practice that does all of the above is real—and costs just $25.
West Orange, NJTimes Union

Effectively Zap Lingering Back and Neck Pain with Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Hope for relief may seem elusive when chronic back or neck pain doesn’t respond to conservative measures such as medication or physical therapy. But an increasingly popular, minimally invasive technique known as radiofrequency nerve ablation can spell the difference between back pain that won’t quit and more comfortable and functional days ahead, according to Endoscopic Spine Surgeon Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder of Atlantic Spine Center.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
1440 WROK

What’s Up, Doc? Stroke Detection And Prevention

Dr. Bansal joined the show this morning to talk about Stroke Awareness Month. What's Up, Doc? is a weekly health segment on WROK sponsored by MercyHealth. Each week they highlight a different doctor/healthcare professional to come on our show and talk to us about their specialty. It has turned into one of our favorite segments. All of our doctors have exhibited a "human" side that people don't always get to see with their physicians. We encourage you to check out some of our past episodes here. We've done about 30 of these segments highlighting everything from Lyme disease to hernia repair to finding a health care plan and everything else in between. We've learned a lot and hope you can too.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Big Brother star Tilly Whitfield shares candid images of her damaged skin as she reveals she was hospitalised and suffered vision loss after an at-home acupuncture procedure went wrong

Big Brother star Tilly Whitfield has candidly revealed the full extent of her injuries, after an at-home acupuncture treatment on her face went wrong. The 21-year-old reality vixen shared a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, explaining that she was hospitalised and even temporarily lost vision in one eye as she tried to remove the scarring on her face from the acupuncture.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Slashes Your Risk Of Dementia Dramatically, Doctors Say

From childhood, we're taught there are things you can do to improve the health of your heart, lungs and gut: Eat more plants, avoid processed food, get regular exercise. But did you know that many of those same things—and other equally simple daily activities—can keep your brain healthy? And we're talking where it really counts: In reducing your risk of developing the neurodegenerative diseases Alzheimer's and dementia. Here are 8 things doctors say can slash your chances of dementia dramatically. Some are as easy as literally picking up the phone. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have a Thyroid Problem, According to a Doctor

An estimated 20 million people in the U.S. have some type of thyroid disease, but 60 percent of those cases are undiagnosed, according to the American Thyroid Association (ATA). That's because a lot of people don't know what to look for when it comes to symptoms of thyroid disease. The fact is, the thyroid is one of the parts of our body that affects almost every aspect of our ability to function, which means a thyroid problem can manifest in many different ways, whether it's subtle symptoms with your hair and nails, or more severe signs like dramatic weight gain or loss. But if you're curious to know the most definitive sign that something is amiss with your thyroid, keep reading to see what the experts say. And for another thing to look out for when it comes to this gland, If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Thyroid Checked.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'My hand feels funny': How an eight-year-old boy's seemingly innocent comment to his mother during a family lunch led to a devastating diagnosis that turned their world upside down

An eight-year-old boy complained to his paints that his hands were feeling 'funny' during a family lunch - it was the moment his life was turned upside down. Ollie Hawes, from the NSW Mid North Coast, was playing with his cousins on a family holiday in April when his mother Helen noticed something seemed amiss.
CancerTyler Morning Telegraph

Olivia Newton-John mourning 'sudden death' of her cancer nurse

Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to her late cancer nurse and hailed her as an "energetic and powerful woman". The 72-year-old actress is mourning the loss of Emma Cohen - a nurse at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre - after she sadly died earlier this month, and she revealed the impact she had during her battle with the disease.
Women's HealthNews Channel Nebraska

What Women Need To Know About Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Originally Posted On: What Women Need To Know About Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) – SleepQuest. Typically, people affected by sleep apnea are overweight males who have reached or exceeded middle age. But according to the latest research studies, OSA in particular could be more dangerous to females. How Can OSA...