Georgia film industry on a roll coming out of pandemic
ATLANTA — Georgia’s film industry is setting records even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dampen activity in other economic sectors. Movies and TV productions filmed in Georgia generated $101 million in wages for members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees during the first quarter of this year, Lee Thomas, the state Department of Economic Development’s deputy commissioner for film, music and digital entertainment, told members of the agency’s board.www.albanyherald.com