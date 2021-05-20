Future Appears to Call Out Ex-Girlfriend Lori Harvey on New 42 Dugg Song – Listen
Future has an interesting subliminal mention on his new song with 42 Dugg, which began circulating online yesterday. On Wednesday (May 19), a preview of Dugg and Hendrixx's new track "Maybach," on the CMG Records artist's new album, Free Dem Boyz, which drops at midnight (May 21), made its rounds on the internet. On the record, Future appears to reference his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey, by way of naming her stepfather, actor-comedian and TV show host, Steve Harvey.www.xxlmag.com