Matt Hancock has reported a “huge rise” in cases of the Indian coronavirus variant within the UK, telling MPs in an address to the Commons there are “now 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1617.2” here.Some “483 of these cases have been seen in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, where it’s now the dominant strain,” the health secretary told colleagues. He also claimed cases of the variant had “doubled in the last week and are rising in all age groups” but considering official data from the end of last week revealed 1,313 cases of it here, this is not quite the...