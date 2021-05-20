15 Great Balcony and Patio Plants to Grow Outdoors
Indoor plants lifted your spirits during the colder months—but now, as the weather warms, it’s time to turn your attention to the exterior of your home. You don’t need to have a full-blown backyard garden to breathe some life into the outdoor areas of your living space. Plus, if you pick the right ones, it’s not hard to keep patio plants alive and looking fabulous. Here are some of our favorites for sprucing up patios, porches, decks, balconies and the like.www.purewow.com