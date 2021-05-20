Levitt Pavilion announces 2021 concert season

DAYTON — The line-up for Levitt Pavilion’s 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season has been announced. Shows are scheduled to begin June 12.

The line-up, announced Thursday, consists of 41 shows that are free to the public, as well as artists covering a wide range of genres including: bluegrass, hip hop, jazz, blues, funk, R&B, gospel, Christian, Celtic, classical, rock, country, Latin, reggae, ska, and psychobilly.

Executive Director, Lisa Wagner said coordinators will continue to monitor health orders as the summer progresses. Wagner said touchless restrooms and hand sanitizing stations have been installed. Social distancing circles will be marked in a select number rows at the back of the lawn for any attendees who prefer the space.

“We ask that everyone attending the concerts be respectful and kind to one another as we all enjoy the return of live music,” Wagner said in a release.

The schedule for the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season is as followed: