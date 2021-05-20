newsbreak-logo
Levitt Pavilion announces 2021 concert season

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
DAYTON — The line-up for Levitt Pavilion’s 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season has been announced. Shows are scheduled to begin June 12.

The line-up, announced Thursday, consists of 41 shows that are free to the public, as well as artists covering a wide range of genres including: bluegrass, hip hop, jazz, blues, funk, R&B, gospel, Christian, Celtic, classical, rock, country, Latin, reggae, ska, and psychobilly.

Executive Director, Lisa Wagner said coordinators will continue to monitor health orders as the summer progresses. Wagner said touchless restrooms and hand sanitizing stations have been installed. Social distancing circles will be marked in a select number rows at the back of the lawn for any attendees who prefer the space.

“We ask that everyone attending the concerts be respectful and kind to one another as we all enjoy the return of live music,” Wagner said in a release.

The schedule for the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season is as followed:

  • Shamarr Allen | Saturday, June 12 | 7 p.m.
  • The Lao Tizer Band feat Eric Marienthal | Thursday, June 17 | 7 p.m.
  • Keith Leak & New Mercies | Friday, June 18 | 7 p.m.
  • Juneteenth Concert with Tank and the Bangas | Saturday, June 19 | Opening Ceremonies 5-7 p.m. | Concert 7 p.m.
  • Vanessa Collier | Thursday, June 24 | 7 p.m.
  • Scotty Bratcher Band | Friday, June 25 | 7 p.m.
  • Farewell Angelina | Saturday, June 26 | 7 p.m.
  • Making Movies | Thursday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
  • Kyshona Armstrong | Friday, July 9 | 7 p.m.
  • Nasty Bingo / Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who | Saturday, July 10 | 7 p.m.
  • Seefari | Thursday, July 15 | 7 p.m.
  • Sarob / Honey and Blue | Friday, July 16 | 7 p.m.
  • Jamie Suttle | Saturday, July 17 | 7 p.m.
  • An Evening with Sinclair | Thursday, July 22 | 7 p.m.
  • LowDown Brass Band | Friday, July 23 | 7 p.m.
  • Bassel & The Supernaturals | Friday, August 6 | 7 p.m.
  • Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One | Saturday, August 7 | 7 p.m.
  • The Pietasters | Thursday, August 12 | 7 p.m.
  • The Katawicks / Neo-American Pioneers | Friday, August 13 | 7 p.m.
  • Dayton Funk All-Stars | Saturday, August 14 | 7 p.m.
  • Alvin Youngblood Hart | Thursday, August 19 | 7 p.m.
  • Shayna Steele | Friday, August 20 | 7 p.m.
  • C Baccus & Co | Saturday, August 21 | 7 p.m.
  • John King | Thursday, August 26 | 7 p.m.
  • Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds | Friday, August 27 | 7 p.m.
  • Southern Avenue | Saturday, August 28 | 7 p.m.
  • John McEuen and the String Wizards Present: Will the Circle be Unbroken?
  • Thursday, September 2 | 7 p.m.
  • TBA | Friday, September 3 | 7 p.m.
  • Dayton Salsa Project | Saturday, September 4 | 7 p.m.
  • K Carter / Mariah J | Thursday, September 9 | 7 p.m.
  • The Repeating Arms | Friday, September 10 | 7 p.m.
  • Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers | Saturday, September 11 | 7 p.m.
  • Wright State Arts Live! A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts | Thursday, September 16 | 7 p.m.
  • Puzzle of Light / The Elements | Friday, September 17 | 7 p.m.
  • Matt Maher | Sunday, September 26 | 7 p.m.
