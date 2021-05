Please join me in congratulating our Straub band members who were selected to the 2021 Salem Keizer All City Honor Band. Since we were unable to run an actual band this year, students were competing to meet a standard. There were no chair placements. Selected students received either a Gold or Silver Award. The Gold Award required three more scales and one more excerpt than the Silver Award. Straub had 28 students meet these standards. The next closest school had 18, and the next 3. I am very proud of how our children were able to demonstrate their level of commitment and excellence even in these very difficult times. Congratulations to all of them for their hard work, and to each of you, as they could not have done this without the support you provide at home. You will find the list of Straub All City Band members attached.