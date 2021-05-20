Doctor says COVID-19 vaccines don't affect hormones, fertility

QUESTION: "My question is in regards to fertility and how it could possibly affect hormones, etc. while going through puberty?" -- Lisa Christian. ANSWER: "We've gotten some calls at our practice about this concern. Of course, parents all have their child's best interest in mind and would not want to compromise a daughter's fertility or a son's. It's generally in regards to daughters that we receive this question. I think I can call it a myth that originated from a discovery that there was a slight similarity in the COVID spike protein and a protein in the human placenta. All proteins are made of the same building blocks, so it's not uncommon for there to be a slight similarity in two different proteins, and the antibodies that our body makes to COVID and the vaccine do not attack the protein that's in the human placenta, so this myth has been debunked by numerous experts.