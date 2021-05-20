newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doctor says COVID-19 vaccines don't affect hormones, fertility

WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: "My question is in regards to fertility and how it could possibly affect hormones, etc. while going through puberty?" -- Lisa Christian. ANSWER: "We've gotten some calls at our practice about this concern. Of course, parents all have their child's best interest in mind and would not want to compromise a daughter's fertility or a son's. It's generally in regards to daughters that we receive this question. I think I can call it a myth that originated from a discovery that there was a slight similarity in the COVID spike protein and a protein in the human placenta. All proteins are made of the same building blocks, so it's not uncommon for there to be a slight similarity in two different proteins, and the antibodies that our body makes to COVID and the vaccine do not attack the protein that's in the human placenta, so this myth has been debunked by numerous experts.

www.wmur.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Fertility#Covid Vaccine#Covid#Normal Puberty Hormones#Parents#Mind#Numerous Experts#Daughters#Dr Christine Arsnow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAMA

CDC urges states to get more COVID-19 vaccine in doctors’ offices

What’s the news: The Biden administration is encouraging states supply more vaccines to primary care physicians’ offices in a bid to address immunization inequities and better reach patients who are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a move that comes as physicians are being urged to contact their patients by whatever means available and strongly recommend SARS-CoV-2 immunization.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC recommends pregnant people get COVID-19 vaccine

Rochelle Walensky , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, said for the first time on Friday that the agency recommends pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. Walensky pointed to the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that found the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccines don't work in nearly half of organ transplant recipients, study finds

People who have received an organ transplant may not generate an immune response after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, according to research published May 5 in JAMA. Researchers studied 658 organ transplant recipients who received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. Forty-six percent of the transplant recipients demonstrated no evidence of an antibody response to the vaccine after the first or second dose. Fifteen percent had a measurable antibody response after their first dose, and 39 percent had no antibody response after their first dose but had a measurable antibody response after their second dose.
Public HealthAlamosa Valley Courier

COVID survivor: “Don’t hesitate. Get the vaccine.”

SAN LUIS VALLEY — When it comes to COVID, Lynn Coleman and his wife, Rebecca, were like many people. They were healthy and active. Coleman, 69, was busy with his job as a ditch rider in Conejos County, and both he and Rebecca were busy with the business of life and no pre-existing conditions that would put them at any special risk. “I’m normally a healthy person, Lynn says. “I really don’t go to the doctor that much. I can’t even remember the last time I went.”
KidsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctors Ready Anxious Parents About COVID-19 Vaccine for Teens

Some parents are on the fence about getting the shot for their children. Most recently, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that a quarter of parents surveyed plan to wait to see how it's working and about a quarter have no plans to get their child vaccinated. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr....
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Should I double up on COVID-19 vaccine doses?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and I’d like to double up (or even more) if there are no major risks. -- F.M.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Northwestern

Studies show COVID-19 vaccine has no effect on fertility, though fertility remains a concern among vaccine-hesitant

Clinical studies have not found the COVID-19 vaccine to affect fertility or the health of the newborns, according to a University release. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year olds, researchers hope the findings will help reduce vaccine hesitancy, and combat vaccine myths spreading among parents, the release said.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Oklahoma Doctors Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Availability For Teenagers

Doctors told News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell that opening the Pfizer vaccine to young teens could provide some consistency and a more normal school year next year. They're also recommending districts across the state make the shots available in school. However, the doctors said the younger crowd in Oklahoma...
KidsABC Action News

Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids

Doctors are having conversations with families about vaccinating children against COVID-19 and they're sometimes finding differing opinions in some households. “I think the best way to approach this is to really discuss the protection of individuals in the household. This includes younger children or if there's a grandparent in the household that may or may not have been vaccinated, you also need to protect them,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 vaccines don't cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
Public Healthfox4news.com

Doctor explains why COVID-19 can affect mammogram results

Many women put off medical screenings due to the pandemic. Now with the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, appointments are being made. But the vaccine appears to be causing some false positives when it comes to mammograms. Dr. Phil Evans with UT Southwestern explains why.