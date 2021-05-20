newsbreak-logo
Activists: Changes to KCPD budget 'way past due'

By Emma James
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N24T8_0a6EOuZa00

Gwen Grant, president of the Urban League of Kansas City, is pleased with Thursday's announcement of proposed changes to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department budget by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Grant said the ordinances, which passed on 9-4 votes Thursday , are aimed at holding the department more accountable and align with the police reform demands her group has been making for a year.

"It's way past due, I'm glad they have decided to stop giving KCPD a blank check and not holding them to account for the outcomes that they're getting," Grant said.

Grant said the department's low fatal and non-fatal crime solve rate is a major factor in the increasing crime.

"The less you solve crime, the more you're going to get," Grant said.

Grant said the measures will allow other organizations to have a hand in addressing the root cause of crime.

"KCPD and any other organization that wishes to provide programming or services that the city needs or desires with regard to public safety and crime prevention can seek funding or can enter into a contract with the city to deliver those services," Grant said.

While Grant said it's a step in the right direction, she still wants to see a change in leadership within KCPD.

"We still want to see the removal of Chief Rick Smith because the fact of the matter is he is the leader of the department, and it’s failing to achieve any measurable or meaningful outcomes in these areas," Grant said. "He’s responsible for the culture inside the department so because leadership matters, we need a change in leadership."

Chief Smith has said repeatedly he has no plans to step down.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

