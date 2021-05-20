Activists: Changes to KCPD budget 'way past due'

Gwen Grant, president of the Urban League of Kansas City, is pleased with Thursday's announcement of proposed changes to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department budget by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Grant said the ordinances, which passed on 9-4 votes Thursday , are aimed at holding the department more accountable and align with the police reform demands her group has been making for a year.

"It's way past due, I'm glad they have decided to stop giving KCPD a blank check and not holding them to account for the outcomes that they're getting," Grant said.

Grant said the department's low fatal and non-fatal crime solve rate is a major factor in the increasing crime.

"The less you solve crime, the more you're going to get," Grant said.

Grant said the measures will allow other organizations to have a hand in addressing the root cause of crime.

"KCPD and any other organization that wishes to provide programming or services that the city needs or desires with regard to public safety and crime prevention can seek funding or can enter into a contract with the city to deliver those services," Grant said.

While Grant said it's a step in the right direction, she still wants to see a change in leadership within KCPD.

"We still want to see the removal of Chief Rick Smith because the fact of the matter is he is the leader of the department, and it’s failing to achieve any measurable or meaningful outcomes in these areas," Grant said. "He’s responsible for the culture inside the department so because leadership matters, we need a change in leadership."

Chief Smith has said repeatedly he has no plans to step down.

