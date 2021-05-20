Acciard running in 1st District as pro-gun, pro-Trump constitutional conservative
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new entrant into the race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District could be the most conservative candidate running. A Timberlane High School graduate and Marine Corps veteran, Julian Acciard said he wants to bring a fresh Granite State perspective to Capitol Hill. He describes himself as a "solutionary" Republican candidate for Congress, a pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Donald Trump constitutional conservative.www.wmur.com