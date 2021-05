LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7:00 p.m. this evening as we still have the threat for heavier rains as we head throughout our Friday afternoon. With that being said the First Alert Day still remains with us today as well as we could see the potential for Flash Flooding as some of the heavier bands make their way through Southwest Louisiana. There is good news on the horizon though as drier air will work its way into the area as we move into the weekend time frame.