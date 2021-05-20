Dyson V15 Detect review: okay THIS is the best Dyson cordless vac, and this time we really mean it
The Dyson V15 Detect review in a sentence: slightly better than the last Dyson flagship cordless vac – the V11 – and hence now THE cordless vac to beat. Hands up who doesn't like lasers? Not many of you, I'll wager. Well, wait until you've tried the all-new Dyson V15 Detect, and then get back to me. There have been many cordless vacs with dust-revealing headlights on, to the point that a common criticism of Dyson's market-leading machines has been, "Why isn't there a headlight on this expensive vac you've just sold me?" Well, now there is and all I can say is, be careful what you wish for.