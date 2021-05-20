Dyson V15 Detect review: okay THIS is the best Dyson cordless vac, and this time we really mean it

You probably wanted a robot vacuum cleaner so you didn't have to clean the house yourself, yet here you are emptying the vacuum's dustbin by hand every single time you run it as if you were your robot's chauffer instead of the other way around. A self-emptying robot vacuum kicks that particular can down the road a bit, since you only need to empty the trash once a month or so. But models like the Roomba S9 Plus are expensive, priced well over $1,000. If you want to get a self-emptying vacuum for about a third of that price, now you can get the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin for just $365 when you apply coupon code CNETBOT at checkout. That's a CNET exclusive that drops Wellbots' price by $84. It also includes free shipping and no sales tax if you're outside of New York and California.