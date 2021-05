The AFC West is still a division that is owned by one team, but after the 2021 NFL Draft, the other three teams are looking to close that gap. The Denver Broncos have received high marks from most analysts regarding George Paton’s methodic approach to his first draft with the team. But the Broncos are coming off of a last-place finish in the division and will need to be much improved in 2021 to keep up with the rest of the division.