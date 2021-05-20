newsbreak-logo
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Catholic to host fishing rodeo

KATC News
 1 day ago
VERMILION PARISH, La. - Looking ahead to next month Vermilion Catholic will host a fishing rodeo.

A monetary donation will be made to the Alzheimer's Association from the proceeds of the tournament.

The event is June 3-6 at Don's Boat Landing in Henry.

"So the real cool thing about fishing for memories is not only is it to benefit for Vermilion Catholic and now Mount Carmel now that they've combined into one school we're the only K through 12 catholic school in the diocese of Lafayette so that's cool but also a portion of the proceeds go to help Alzheimer's awareness," said Gerrod Brassaux, Vermilion Catholic Boosters President.

