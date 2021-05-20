newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Culture can influence mask-wearing: study

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 21 (ANI): People in more collectivist cultures were more likely to wear masks than people in relatively individualistic cultures, new research has found. The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) shows that people in collectivistic cultures were more likely than those in individualistic cultures to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the role of culture in people's response to crises.

www.dallassun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Culture#Cultural Differences#American Culture#American Authors#World Population#Ani#Pnas#1a#Americans#The New York Times#Dynata#Individualistic Cultures#Collectivistic Cultures#Socioeconomic Indicators#World Regions#Demographics#Political Affiliation#Control Variables#Population Density#Datasets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places, CDC says

Federal officials on Thursday announced a sweeping relaxation of face mask guidelines, including allowing fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks in most places — either outdoors or indoors. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or...
Public Healthyale.edu

Study in Bangladesh Identifies Keys to Encouraging Mask-Wearing

In April 2020, as COVID-19 spread, the government of Bangladesh strongly recommended that citizens wear masks; a month later, masks were mandated. Eighty percent of Bangladeshis initially reported in surveys that they were wearing masks. “As we were tracking the data, we were seeing that suddenly a lot of people...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Children who cannot get COVID-19 vaccine urged to continue wearing masks

CHICAGO - Those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to keep wearing masks and that includes kids who are too young to get the shot. As summer camp season approaches and in-person learning is just around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging unvaccinated kids to still mask up.
Homelessmoneytalksnews.com

7 Places You Are Still Required to Wear a Mask

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in most situations. But “most” is not “all,” and there are exceptions to the rule in which the CDC says a mask is still necessary. So, you will...
Public Healthrebelnews.com

Ontario doctors threatened with professional discipline if they dare to question pandemic policies

Many doctors are conservative; but I have never heard of a public health official — I don’t even want to call them doctors, any more than Dr. Seuss was a doctor — or that Jill Biden is a doctor. Sure she is. She’d a “doctor of education”, from the University of Delaware. Folks, if there’s an emergency and someone on a plane says, “is there a doctor on the plane?” and you can’t say, yes, you probably should limit where you call yourself a doctor.
WorldMedicalXpress

Mask wearing is still essential—and new research shows it can be tripled

In April 2020, as COVID-19 spread, the government of Bangladesh strongly recommended that citizens wear masks; a month later, masks were mandated. Eighty percent of Bangladeshis initially reported in surveys that they were wearing masks. "As we were tracking the data, we were seeing that suddenly a lot of people...
Public HealthThe Portland Mercury

Fully Vaccinated Oregonians Can Stop Wearing Masks in Most Public Spaces, Governor Brown Announces

Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that, starting immediately, fully vaccinated Oregonians can stop wearing masks in most public spaces, both inside and outside, in accordance with new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The exceptions include public transportation, hospitals, correctional facilities, public schools, and long-term care facilities....
Oregon StateWWEEK

Over a Dozen Oregon Cultural Attractions Confirm They Will Continue to Require Visitors to Wear Masks

Among the institutions that will maintain the mask requirement are the Oregon Zoo, Oregon Historical Society, Portland Art Museum and Lan Su Chinese Garden. Days after complaints and threats over mask policy canceled the reopening of Salem-area amusement park Enchanted Forest, a coalition of 14 Oregon museums and attractions banded together to say they’ll continue to mandate that visitors wear masks.
Pharmaceuticalssky963.com

Fully Vaccinated People can resume Activities without wearing Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. In general, people are considered fully vaccinated, two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are not fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated. If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may not be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.
MinoritiesDiversityInc

New Study Reveals That 80% of Asian Americans Feel Regularly Discriminated Against

Even in the midst of AAPI Heritage Month, a new study reveals that 8 in 10 Asian Americans believe they are regularly discriminated against in the United States. NPR’s Dustin Jones has reported that in a recent survey commissioned by the new nonprofit, Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH), 80% of Asian Americans “don’t feel respected and say they are discriminated against by their fellow Americans.”
Public HealthFox News

When can we stop wearing masks?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created some confusion last week when it said those who are fully vaccinated can, in most circumstances, forgo wearing masks both indoors and outdoors while those who are unvaccinated must keep wearing them. Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, however, must keep wearing...
HomelessPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The new guidance announced Thursday is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life. President Joe Biden calls it "a great day for America." The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but helps clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: "We have all longed for this moment." The Pentagon said Friday fully vaccinated personnel no longer need to wear masks at Defense Department facilities.