'A Mindset Shift': City Bar's New Diversity Leader Views Opportunities and Challenges Ahead
James Alexander Lewis V will start work on June 1 as executive director of the New York City Bar Association's Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Lewis is wrapping up his work as a partner focusing on employment law and complex civil litigation at Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo in Secaucus, New Jersey, where he is also director of diversity. He is also chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Diversity Committee and treasurer of the Garden State Bar Association, New Jersey's largest and oldest professional organization for the African-American legal community,