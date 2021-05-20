newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

'A Mindset Shift': City Bar's New Diversity Leader Views Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

By Jane Wester
Law.com
 1 day ago

James Alexander Lewis V will start work on June 1 as executive director of the New York City Bar Association’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Lewis is wrapping up his work as a partner focusing on employment law and complex civil litigation at Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo in Secaucus, New Jersey, where he is also director of diversity. He is also chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Diversity Committee and treasurer of the Garden State Bar Association, New Jersey’s largest and oldest professional organization for the African-American legal community,

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#State Benefits#Employment Law#Network Access#City Bar#African American#Alm#Digital#Build#Mindset#Complex Civil Litigation#Mallon#Free Access#Newsletters#Websites#Secaucus#Unlimited Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyLaw.com

Constitutionally Permissible? Can States Require Insurers To Pay Business Interruption Claims Due to Government-Imposed Business Closures?

As states consider ways to assist local businesses with managing the fallout from the COVID-19 global pandemic, one solution has been the adoption of legislation requiring property insurers to cover COVID-19 related business interruption claims that are otherwise excluded by the policy’s language. Such legislation, while presumably popular at the state capital given the insurance industries’ ability to cope with heavy regulation, is not without constitutional limitation. This article discusses recent developments in the business interruption insurance landscape, the general constitutional analysis of contract impairment claims, and provides some guidance as to how courts may handle these challenges.
LawLaw.com

As Law Firms Prepare to Bring Everyone Back, a Tinderbox Looms

Fourteen months and counting. That’s how long many attorneys at most law firms have been working from home, making that long commute from the bedroom to the desk in the room down the hall. And yet, soon enough we’ll all be back in the car or on the train, listening to podcasts, checking our mobile devices, or taking calls on the way to and from work, and eventually meeting clients and peers in person.
EconomyLaw.com

An Uncertain Future for the Enforcement of Nonsolicitation Provisions in Commercial Agreements to Prevent the Solicitation of Former Employees

The California Supreme Court decision in Ixchel has left some uncertainty regarding whether business to business employee nonsolicitation provisions will be evaluated under the rule of reason, or deemed a per se violation of California Business and Professions Code Section 16600. See Ixchel Pharma v. Biogen, 9 Cal. 5th 1130, 1158 (2020); Edwards v. Arthur Andersen, 44 Cal.4th 937, 946 (2008).
LawLaw.com

Big Law Expenses Are Poised to Rise. But Some May Be Forever Changed

Big Law expenses such as travel and marketing are poised for a big comeback as firm lawyers return to their offices over the next several months. But budgets may have been indefinitely changed by the pandemic. Some categories of spending, like marketing and travel, may come back in roughly full...
EconomyLaw.com

Behind the Momentum: Five Realities of Today’s Corporate Lawyers

Dealmaking is back. Following the COVID-19-induced market freefall of last spring, dealmakers have pivoted to usher in a period of brimming opportunity that began in earnest last summer. And although it’s too soon for anyone to be running victory laps, we’ve all cheered as each month brings news of new high-water marks in valuations or deal volume. Legal advisors, both inhouse and outside counsel—buyside and sell-side—have played a key role in this recovery, through countless hours of risk assessment, due diligence and opportunity validation.
BusinessLaw.com

The Latest Big Four-Law Firm Alliance Follows Tested Model. Will EY Go Next?

KPMG last week became the third member of the Big Four to ink an alliance with a U.S. law firm, when it partnered with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. Now, as observers carefully watch for any moves by EY—the only Big Four firm that hasn’t yet sealed a partnership with Big Law—the benefits of such arrangements are coming into focus. The law firm participants and legal industry consultants say those benefits include global scale and more client business for each side.
LawLaw.com

Law Firms or ALSPs? Legal Departments Aren't Factoring Money Into Their Answer

Legal Decoder's “ALSPs and Business of Law” webinar examined the volume-centric decision matrix that often determines whether legal departments insource or outsource work as well as how and when law firms and ALSPs fit into the picture. In an increasingly complex legal ecosystem, corporate legal departments are still trying to...
New York City, NYLaw.com

Sheila Boston Reelected as NYC Bar President, as Leadership Positions Are Announced

The New York City Bar Association announced Wednesday that Sheila Boston, a partner with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, was reelected to serve as its president. The statement came as the city bar unveiled the results of its annual election to fill leadership positions. According to the announcement, 18 of the board’s 24 members were women or from other historically underrepresented groups.
EconomyLaw.com

A Law Firm Associate's Next Career Stop? A Startup's Law Department

Startup companies often avoid hiring in-house lawyers in their early years, but the advantages of hiring a third- to fifth-year law firm associate when a company has just a few dozen employees can outweigh any costs, says Drew Morris. Morris spent five years as an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich...
EconomyLaw.com

Associates Split on Generational Lines Over Office Returns

As law firms plan their inevitable return to the office, some associates worry they might lose some of the unexpected gains they have received over the past year. Chief among them is their own visibility in the firm and access to clients who otherwise may have only dealt with partners.
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida's 4 Am Law 200 Firms Found Varying Success in 2020

The Second Hundred of the 2021 Am Law 200 had a more tumultuous 2020 than the first 100 firms. Without the same benefits of scale and diversification, second-hundred firms won and lost by their balance of practices — if your firm was big in intellectual property or M&A, the year probably went okay, whereas firms heavily leveraged in hard-hit industries such as hospitality and residential foreclosures struggled.
MinoritiesPosted by
WWD

Glossier Renews Grant Program for Black-owned Businesses

Glossier is giving another round of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses. In a blog post published on Glossier’s website today, founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss revealed that the brand’s Grant Program for Black-owned Beauty Businesses would be reprised for 2021. Applications are accessible on Glossier’s website and will be open until May 27.
LawLaw.com

'They Expect to See the Bills Reduced': Litigators Juggle New Expectation Amid Pandemic

With courts slowed amid the pandemic, some clients figured no trials should mean fewer billable hours and less money out of pocket. It’s an issue many litigators have had to tackle in the last year. But it’s not been a deal breaker for at least one big law firm. Instead, Carlton Fields has pivoted and factored in that mindset into its business strategy.
EconomyLaw.com

As Associate Pay Scale Gets Set Across US, Market Will Feel Ripple Effects

Several large law firms are making sweeping changes to their multitier structure of associate compensation, either by standardizing pay for all U.S. associates across cities or giving pay bumps for associates in smaller cities. The overall effect will likely lead to multiple ripples in the legal industry. As firms increase...
Public HealthPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Law firms' business gets a boost during Covid-19

As Joseph Hanna contemplated whether business has increased since the start of Covid-19, he decided to let the numbers do the talking. “We are busier than ever,” the partner at Goldberg Segalla said. “I am very proud to say in 20 years, we have hired more associates and partners in first quarter of 2021 than in any other quarter in our 20-year history.”