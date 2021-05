The future of logistics is about data, integration and speed, said an executive of Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services. In a recent FreightWaves webinar, Josh Phelan, vice president of finance for highway services at J.B. Hunt, discussed the impact of data on logistics and the carrier’s partnership with Google. Phelan said he spends most of his time on finance and strategy for the carrier’s technology platform J.B. Hunt 360.