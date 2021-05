Replacing a car like the BMW M3 is never easy. With cars that have been as loved for as long as M GmbH's core offering has, there are an awful lot of fans to impress. And that's before you even think about what conquest sales might be nabbed from anyone pondering AMG V8 muscle or Audi Sport traction. 'Multifaceted' doesn't even come close to describing it; the result needs motorsport influence with flagship luxury, more power from a more efficient engine, greater excitement and improved refinement, an obvious advantages over rivals... and not cost much more than before. Oh yes, and for the M3 and M4 especially, it needs that intangible M car attitude, too; the feeling that separates the great from the very good and which nobody can actually identify - but absolutely know when they experience it.