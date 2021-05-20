newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

How ‘lightweighting’ and advanced materials can help aviation weather the COVID-19 storm

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation is one of the industries that stands to benefit most from advanced material development, particularly when it comes to new, lightweight materials. Currently the industry, like many others, is facing a very uncertain time as it navigates the COVID-19 crisis. However, this period could prove to be a catalyst for the sector to re-examine its practices and address the environmental concerns that have pushed away many conscious consumers in recent years.

www.rdworldonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Advanced Materials#Weather#Materials Science#Aviation Fuel#Energy Development#Commercial Aircraft#Heavy Industries#The Uk Government#Boeing#Titanium Aluminide#Electric Aviation R D#Next Generation Materials#Materials Scientists#Material Fabrication#Aerospace Components#Carbon Composites#Aerospace Development#Electrical Applications#Carbon Emissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Researchers take a practical look beyond short-term energy storage

With variable renewable energy (VRE) expected to become a much larger share of the global energy mix, storage solutions are needed beyond short-duration timescales, such as standard commercial batteries, which are suitable for covering hourly differences in net load. A Nature Energy "News & Views" article by National Renewable Energy...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LG Energy Solution to replace problem li-ion energy storage batteries

LG Energy Solution said it would replace, at its own cost, lithium-ion battery cells used for certain energy storage products that were manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018. The replacement program comes after overheating incidents were reported. The company said in a statement that it determined that there were...
Boston, MAhomenewshere.com

Li-ion Batteries Might Lose Their Leadership in Stationary Applications, Discusses IDTechEx

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 "We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem." The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by the major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

SMART Findings: Materials Breakthrough Enables Twistronics for Bulk Systems

SMART findings allow a new way to control light emitting from materials. Researchers from the Low Energy Electronic Systems (LEES) interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, together with MIT and National University of Singapore (NUS), have discovered a new way to control light emission from materials.
Las Vegas, NVfuelcellsworks.com

REELCAUSE Green Hydrogen Energy, Advanced Renewable Energy

LAS VEGAS, NV / REELCAUSE CORP (OTC PINK:RCIT) has developed eco-friendly new and renewable energy technology that produces green hydrogen energy using water electrolysis through a combination of small wind power generation based on hydrogen production technology. This is the basic science technology of the former Soviet Union. It is...
PoliticsZDNet

US Energy Department launches the Perlmutter AI supercomputer

The US Department of Energy on Thursday is officially dedicating Perlmutter, a next-generation supercomputer that will deliver nearly four exaflops of AI performance. The system, based at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is the world's fastest on the 16-bit and 32-bit mixed-precision math used for AI.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Lubrizol awarded $1-million DOE funding for advanced fuel-cell membranes

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) recently awarded The Lubrizol Corp. (Cleveland, Ohio) $1 million to develop enhanced membranes for heavy-duty fuel cell applications. The award will be used by the Lubrizol Corporate Ventures team as they advance work focused on improving the durability of Proton-Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells through enhanced membrane oxidation performance.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Skoltech researchers proposed an attractive cheap organic material for batteries

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) A new report by Skoltech scientists and their colleagues describes an organic material for the new generation of energy storage devices, which structure follows an elegant molecular design principle. It has recently been published in ACS Applied Energy Materials and made the cover of the journal.
Public Healthinformation-age.com

The evolution and advancement of penetration testing under Covid-19

Brian Wenngatz, general manager at Core Security, a HelpSystems company, discusses the advancement of penetration testing during Covid-19 Covid-19 threw the spotlight on cyber security like never before. The unprecedented global shift to remote working and subsequent surge in cyber crime drove a priority focus amongst business leaders to ensure a robust cyber security posture across every part of their newly extended network. Many organisations had to make this transition rapidly, which increased the likelihood of misconfigurations and other errors, while the drastically increased attack surface presented fresh cyber security challenges around remote network connections, VPN connections, phishing, and many other types of network attacks.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Decarbonising aviation requires a transition to sustainable fuel. Here’s how governments can help.

Decarbonising aviation is only possible with the support of both international political leadership and public-private collaboration. Cabinet ministers from five countries yesterday launched the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Ambassadors group, together with the World Economic Forum. Chaired by the United Kingdom in its role as the UNFCCC COP26 President, the...
Industryverticalmag.com

VIKING makes material breakthrough with YouSafe aviation suits

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 12 seconds. VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has launched the first pilot and air crew suits with the flame-retarding properties of GORE PYRAD technology at their core and the intrinsic flexibility, breathability and durability aviators have asked for. Developed by the VIKING PPE design team after crew consultations and aircraft visits in the U.K. and Norway, the VIKING YouSafe aviation suits are fully authorized by EASA.
Aerospace & DefenseStripe

Test Pilot School keeping pace with aviation advances

The navigation and communication equipment installed on modern-day aircraft look a lot like a video game, with screens and pixels instead of traditional gauges and dials. These modern systems, called avionics, also offer older aircraft a new lease on life. That’s exactly what the United States Naval Test Pilot School...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automotive lightweight materials market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive lightweight materials market is expected to reach $103.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, aluminum is the largest segment by material type, whereas passenger car is largest by vehicle type.
EngineeringStamford Advocate

Rigaku and JEOL Launch a Revolutionary Electron Diffraction Platform XtaLAB Synergy-ED: a Turnkey Solution for Molecular Structure Determination for Nanocrystals

TOKYO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Rigaku Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo, Japan; Chairman & CEO: Hikaru Shimura), a leading company producing X-ray analysis instruments, and JEOL Ltd. (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Izumi Oi), a leading company producing electron microscopes and other analytical instruments, have announced the launch of the XtaLAB Synergy-ED, an integrated electron diffraction platform for the determination of molecular structures from nanocrystals, a joint project that has been underway since May 2020.
ChemistryPhys.org

Unveiling what governs crystal growth

With brilliant colors and picturesque shapes, many crystals are wonders of nature. Some crystals are also wonders of science, with transformative applications in electronics and optics. Understanding how best to grow such crystals is key to further advances. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, along...
Energy Industryh2-view.com

Researchers develop new technology that generates hydrogen from natural gas

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has revealed a new technology that generates hydrogen from conventional natural gas, or renewable natural gas made from biomass. This innovative technology could be the next big thing to advance California’s hydrogen highway, fuel cell vehicles and trucks as well as creating other valuable...
Industrypv-magazine.com

CEA-Ines achieves 19.2% efficiency for flexible perovskite solar cell

Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) – an arm of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) –have developed a perovskite solar cell on a flexible substrate with an efficiency of 19.2%. The scientists explained that the same cell had achieved an efficiency of 20.2% for...