newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Editorial: Now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of 2019, Virginia identified a void in its economic strategy. In July of that year, CNBC ranked the commonwealth as the best U.S. state for business. The study lauded Virginia’s military and defense assets; its high marks on educational attainment (nearly 4 in 10 adults with a bachelor’s degree or better) and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees (9% of all workers); and its right-to-work business climate as an item “companies prize.”

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Business Opportunities#U S Businesses#Overseas Markets#U S Companies#Growth Opportunities#Cnbc#Vedp#Virginia Companies#Key Businesses#Commonwealth Companies#Economic Development#Global Markets#State Agencies#Logistics#Innovative Solutions#High Paying Quality Jobs#Southeast Asia#State Leaders#American Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Greece
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Personal FinanceTimes Union

Paysend Expands its North American Operations; Now Offers Money Transfers from U.S. to Canada

U.S. consumers can send money to Canadian loved ones fast and hassle free. Since launching its United States operations in September 2020, today global end-to-end payments provider Paysend announced that U.S. consumers can now electronically send money to friends and family in Canada. The expansion allows U.S. residents to transfer funds to 70+ different countries, in the respective currencies.
Virginia Statetelecompetitor.com

Shentel Fixed Wireless Expands in Virginia

In the next step of its broadband expansion, Shenandoah Communications (Shentel) has announced plans to bring its Beam fixed wireless broadband service to 2,700 households in New Canton, Mount Jackson and Dillwyn, VA. The communities are in Buckingham and Shenandoah counties in the northwestern region of the state. Shentel has...
Public HealthIndiana Gazette

Amazon seeks to hire 75,000; offers $100 to vaccinated hires

NEW YORK — Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19. The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders. Amazon said Thursday that new hires will make an average of $17 an hour.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama expanding innovation opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses

Entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to start and grow their businesses now have more opportunities and support in Alabama. That message was the central theme Wednesday during the Alabama Innovation Commission‘s meeting at the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator in downtown Birmingham. The commission met to review its successes and map out goals for the remainder of 2021.
BusinessBBC

Amazon set to hire 75,000 workers in US and Canada

Online retail giant Amazon has said it is hiring 75,000 workers across the US and Canada to meet growing demand as the pandemic continues. The new jobs offered across transport and its warehouses will be permanent roles. It will also offer new staff who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon To Hire 75K Workers For North American Logistics, Fulfillment

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Thursday that it will hire 75,000 logistics and fulfillment workers in North America at an average starting wage of $17 an hour. Most of the hires will be at the Seattle-based company fulfillment locations and its burgeoning network of local delivery centers, which are expected to spring up across the continent as Amazon positions its final-mile delivery network as close to end customers as possible.
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Utah should open its doors to economic opportunity

On the heels of a pandemic, states should be inviting innovation, entrepreneurship and economic recovery. But a recent story in Utah exemplifies a disturbing trend in America: banning all business models not explicitly permitted and depriving people of their shot at the American Dream. Late last year, Utahan entrepreneur Zachary...
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

Virginia Beach developer is expanding its headquarters

A major player in the Hampton Roads development scene is taking a literal hands-on approach for its newest project: expanding its own office building. The Breeden Company, a Virginia Beach-based developer with a portfolio of more than 15,000 apartments, plans to break ground this summer on a $2.4 million, 6,558-square-foot expansion project on the building, which is on Lynnhaven Parkway, just off Interstate 264.
BusinessGlobe Gazette

Editorial: Tech firms should pay local media for its work

This editorial originally appeared in The Omaha World-Herald. Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on their platforms; they also decide how much compensation — if any — go to the organizations that actually produce that content.
Healthunicefusa.org

The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week. It Should’ve Been At Least Its 170 Millionth. The Time To Donate Excess Doses Is Now

NEW YORK (May 17, 2021) – “The COVAX Facility – the global COVID vaccine equity scheme – will deliver its 65 millionth dose in the coming days. It should have been at least its 170 millionth. By the time G7 leaders gather in the UK next month, and as a deadly second wave of COVID-19 will likely continue to sweep across India and many of its South Asian neighbors, the shortfall will near 190 million doses.
Agriculturefoodindustryexecutive.com

Forager Raises $4M in Funding to Digitize the Local Food Supply Chain

PORTLAND, ME – May 14, 2021 – Forager, a company focused on connecting local farmers with grocers to bring consumers healthy, locally sourced food, today announced it has raised $4M in funding. The funding was led by a number of private investors including Duncan Saville of ICM Limited, an international fund managing more than $2BN in funds, and Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI), a social impact fund focused on environmentally sustainable enterprises, among others.
ImmigrationABQJournal

Are asylum-seekers an answer to workforce woes?

Driving through the industrial sections of the El Paso-Juárez-southern New Mexico region, one can see countless banners on production plants and distribution centers reading “Now Hiring” or “Help Wanted.”. As the economy gains strength, demand for automobiles, housing, consumer products and processed foods is starting to rise. However, as is...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Virginia Beach

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach: 1. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay - Local, Regional, OTR; 2. Virtual Sales-Work from Home-NO COLD CALLS, $2500-$5000/weekly; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Office Administrator; 5. Assistant Meat Manager; 6. Customer Service Sales Representative; 7. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL A Truck Driver - OTR; 10. Remote Sales Representative;
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

President Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of domestically authorized coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world by the end of June, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki . The vaccine exports will consist of doses from either Moderna,...
Virginia StateKingsport Times-News

DMME changes name as Virginia’s energy focus shifts from coal

BIG STONE GAP — While the 21st century decline of Southwest Virginia coal production has been the subject of discussion from the dinner table to political campaigns, boom-and-bust has been the industry cycle for decades. The mid-1990s shutdown of Westmoreland Coal Co. in Wise County helped mark a long-term shift...
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

EDITORIAL: America, it's time to get back to work

In Kankakee County, according to the most recent unemployment figures, 7.5 percent of eligible workers are jobless. Also in Kankakee County, there are currently anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 unfilled jobs. As Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, spoke with us about that head-scratching...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.