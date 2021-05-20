Editorial: Now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities
Toward the end of 2019, Virginia identified a void in its economic strategy. In July of that year, CNBC ranked the commonwealth as the best U.S. state for business. The study lauded Virginia’s military and defense assets; its high marks on educational attainment (nearly 4 in 10 adults with a bachelor’s degree or better) and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees (9% of all workers); and its right-to-work business climate as an item “companies prize.”richmond.com