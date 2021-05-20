With only 38% of Peoria-area residents vaccinated, is it really safe to take off the mask?

PEORIA — With only about 38% of central Illinois residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some may wonder if it's really safe for vaccinated people to take off the mask. "The key takeaway from the new CDC guidance is that vaccines work," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department, during a press briefing Thursday. “The reason for masking is to prevent getting sick as well as transmitting the virus. For those who are fully vaccinated, with the exception of those with certain high-risk conditions, there is a very low risk of getting sick and transmitting it.”