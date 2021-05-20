newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

With only 38% of Peoria-area residents vaccinated, is it really safe to take off the mask?

Peoria Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA — With only about 38% of central Illinois residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some may wonder if it's really safe for vaccinated people to take off the mask. "The key takeaway from the new CDC guidance is that vaccines work," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department, during a press briefing Thursday. “The reason for masking is to prevent getting sick as well as transmitting the virus. For those who are fully vaccinated, with the exception of those with certain high-risk conditions, there is a very low risk of getting sick and transmitting it.”

www.pjstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Peoria, IL
Health
Peoria, IL
Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Masking#Covid#The Mask#Severe Illness#Cdc#Adolescents#Unitypoint Health#Vaccinated People#Masks#Covid 19 Infection#Long Covid Symptoms#Mild Illness#Parents#Hospitalizations#Pediatrics#Prolonged Fatigue#Headaches#Teenagers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

Local COVID roundup 5/17: 5 die over weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — The Monday report from the Peoria City/County Health Department showed 116 residents of Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties, combined, tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19. 67 of the new cases are Peoria residents, 39 live in Tazewell, and the other 10 reside in Woodford. A total...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois StateWTAX

Pritzker aligns Illinois mask guidance with CDC.

SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

New coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois dip to lowest levels in many weeks

Officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday, the lowest since 782 cases were reported March 15. While case counts have been declining, the latest batch resulted from just 33,148 tests, well below the seven-day testing average of 60,895. In addition, COVID-19 data from the weekend tends to trend lower.