newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Adds To The “Move To Zero” Line With The Blazer Mid ’77

nicekicks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNike introduced “Move to Zero” in 2019 in their efforts to move to zero waste and carbon with sneakers such as the Space Hippy line and Cosmic Utility, and Nike has added another Blazer Mid ’77 to the sustainability efforts. The upper uses a variety of raw and synthetic materials;...

www.nicekicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Grind#Sneakers#Cosmic Utility#Nike Com#Nike Blazer Mid#Line#Suede#Colorway#Style#Heel Tab#Drops#Navy#Select Retailers#Dh4505 200 Release Date#Transparent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Floral Graphics Have Sprung On This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low

Throughout its 39th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has emerged in a handful of ensembles inspired by everything from the fighting spirit of Mexican women to St. Petersburg rave culture. For its latest outfit, however, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has taken to the great outdoors for a predominantly “White” arrangement featuring multi-colored floral graphics.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Blazer Mid '77 Receives Understated "Light Army" Makeover

‘s newest iteration of the Blazer Mid ‘77 takes inspiration from vintage military surplus — dubbed “Light Army.”. The shoe features an understated olive-colored design with materials that mirror parts of mil-spec garments. A small “Nike” tongue tag is placed at the top of the shoe, complemented by a cotton “Nike”-branded heel tab. Majority of the shoe’s body is constructed in olive suede, accented by a light green Swoosh on the sidewalls. All of these details rest over a mint-colored midsole as a final touch to the shoe’s militaristic design.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Tabi-Toed Air Rift Is Back for the Summer

‘s Air Rift is one of the most unexampled shoes in the entire Nike Running lineage. Debuted in 1996, the Air Rift was the Swoosh’s first shoe that promoted natural motion — serving as an unintentional precursor to the wildly popular Nike Free line — and drew from the strength, grace and strides of Kenyan distance runners, who’d often train barefoot. In the years since, the Air Rift has become a cult classic casual choice due to its stripped-back upper and striking Tabi toe, inspired by the fault line in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley. Now, with summer 2021 right around the corner, Nike Sportswear has brought the Air Rift back in two of its original colorways: black/white and white.
Salt Lake City, UTbravotv.com

Brooks Marks Shares a Big Update on His Fashion Line: See the Brooks Marks Blazer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Meredith Marks is a talented designer and a blazer aficionado, and her son, Brooks Marks, is taking after her in more ways than one. During a special May 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which featured some of Bravo’s most iconic Real Housewives kids, viewers had the chance to learn more about Brooks and what’s in store for his namesake fashion line.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low "Ghost Green" Unveiled: Release Info

While the Air Jordan 1 High OG tends to get most of the love amongst sneakerheads, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also a fan favorite. It is the tennis shoe version of the Jordan 1 and it has always been popular and the spring and summer when low-tops truly get to experience all the shine. Every single year, Jumpman delivers a whole plethora of AJ1 Low colorways and they are all fairly unique in their own right. Now, the latest Air Jordan 1 Low on the docket is the "Ghost Green" offering.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Kids Nike Blazer Low ’77 Gets Touched With Bright Copa Turquoise

A classic silhouette with a low-top cut, the Nike Blazer Low ’77 is a summertime essential offered in a variety of colorways that just continues to grow. A refreshing White and Copa arrangement has just arrived at Nikestore, in time to be included in warm weather fits. The GS exclusive...
Lifestylekicksonfire.com

The Vault by Vans x JSP Roses Grown in Granite Chukka 79 VLT LX Drops Next Week

Following up the Vault by Vans x JSP A ‘LOVE’ Story Chukka 79 VLT that dropped back in February, Vans and Jimmy Gorecki of JSP (Jimmy Sweatpants) have teamed up again for yet another collab on the Chukka 79 VLT LX. Dropping next week, here is an official look at the Vault by Vans x JSP Roses Grown in Granite Chukka 79 VLT LX.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike SB's Dunk Low Gets Readied With Red, Blue and Yellow Color-Blocking

And its Nike SB division are set to deliver a smorgasbord of footwear iterations throughout the Spring and Summer seasons, some of which are collaborative with imprints such as Stingwater and Parra while others fall under the GR category. In relation to the latter, the next to surface is a brand new SB Dunk Low with red, blue and yellow color-blocking.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand's Delta 2 Releases in Two Summer-Ready Colorways

Jordan Brand‘s Delta 2 is an undeniably futuristic lifestyle sneaker, one with an intricately detailed upper and an undeniable dose of technical flair. However, on its two latest colorways — one of which offers a fresh take on the classic “Grape” color scheme, the other of which uses “Infinite Lilac” accents for a palette somewhat reminiscent of the Air Max 95 “Neon” — the Delta 2 bridges the gaps between past, present and future for appealing summertime style.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Skepta Moves Into Football With Nike SK Phantom Boots

Skepta has revealed the latest installment in his ongoing collaboration, following up the recent SK Air Max Tailwind V by moving into football boots. The boots — dubbed the SK Phantom Football Boots — were originally teased by rising Manchester United star Mason Greenwood. The new release is due to arrive in time for next month’s European Championships tournament.
LifestyleSole Collector

Car Collector Magnus Walker Gets a Nike SB Dunk Collab

Just a few months removed from a set of Nike SB Dunk Lows inspired by vintage race cars, another automobile-themed SB Dunk is expected to arrive soon. For this pair, the model switches to the Nike DB Sunk High and calls in well-known British car collector Magnus Walker for what is said to be an official collaboration. The sneaker uses an off-white based in a mix of materials and is accented with bright red and blue, colors which are seemingly inspired by Walker’s 1971 Porsche 911 T 277.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low SE Camo Dropping Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low SE “Camo” have emerged as it’s suggested to debut soon. Emphasizing the low-top’s “Sail/Vintage Green-Total Orange-White” color scheme overall, the model dons a white leather base that is punctuated with a variety of camouflage prints on the overlays and eyelets. Additionally, contrasting...
Apparelnicekicks.com

New Balance Puts Up A Big Trio For Their 2021 Grey Day Collection

There is no hue more synonymous with a brand like grey is with New Balance. Like peanut butter and jelly, grey colored New Balances have become a combination worthy of consistent consumption. For the brand’s 2021 Grey Day Collection, New Balance has scheduled three limited edition sneakers to release. Beginning...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Lemon Twist Swooshes Highlight This Nike Blazer Low Platform

If you’re looking to add some extra inches to your height while still looking fresh then we introduce to you the Nike Blazer Low Platform. The new women’s version of the popular Blazer model starts off with a White smooth leather construction all over the upper with tonal overlays on and around the toe. For a pop of color we see the addition of Lemon Twist on the Swooshes that hit the side panels and the “NIKE” branding on the heels. Exposed foam tongues with dark orange branding on the tongue tags and insoles along with thick white rubber soles finish off this Nike Blazer Low Platform that will be releasing in the near future for $95.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

A Monochromatic Colorway of The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Infinite

A monochromatic look lands on this new colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Infinite. This new iteration of the popular Blazer model is highlighted by the new overlays and the modified Swoosh branding. Taking a look at this new colorway, the model starts off with a smooth White leather...
Hobbiessneakernews.com

Daan Van Der Linden’s Love For Fishing Inspired His Nike SB Blazer Court Pack

Under the sponsorship of many notable imprints, including Nike SB, Daan Van Der Linden is soon to celebrate his passion for fishing with these collaborative SB Blazer Courts. Prepared in three different colorways, the design pays homage to the pastime’s usual host of equipment. Vivid, embroidered tackles sit at the end of each options’ Swoosh, connected to the patched heel tab via a thin black fishing line. And behind both of these fixtures — the latter of which is styled like the logo of larger purveyors — a thick canvas builds foundationally, hued either a shade of tan, olive, or brown. White midsoles complete all three underfoot, while the branded hits adjacent opt for shades that best complement.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Mayumi Yamase x Nike Blazer Low Flyleather

Tokyo-born artist Mayumi Yamase is the latest collaborator to assist NIKE, Inc. in popularizing its sustainable Nike Flyleather material. Her canvas?: The Nike Blazer Low. Akin to the accompanying Air Force 1, the forthcoming pair indulges in a predominantly “White” arrangement across its upper. Profile swooshes, labels on the tongue and branding on the heel deviate from the “colorless” makeup in a mix of freehand, whimsical detailing and color choices. Abstract embroidered shapes also join the mix on the lateral heel and medial mid-foot, further proffering vibrant pink and blue flair, respectively, to the understated upper made from at least 50% recycled leather fibers. Suede reinforcement around the forefoot and along the tongue add a touch of grey to the Nike Blazer, while herringbone-patterned outsoles boast a fan-favorite light gum brown finish.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Nike Blazer Mid Is Constructed Using Recycled Materials

This new colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is part of Nike’s new “Move to Zero” series as the classic silhouette has been constructed using recycled materials. Seen here in official images, this Blazer Mid takes on an Armory Navy, White, and Summit White color combination as the entire upper features a patch-like make up with navy placed on the entire front half of the shoe as well as the eyestay, yellow on the side panels, and white placed on the heels. The recycled upper is then joined by white on the leather Swooshes, laces, toe overlays, and the tongue tag. Nike’s “Move to Zero” logo on the lateral ankle and insoles, a green translucent midsole, and an outsole which contains Nike’s recycled grind rubber wraps things up. Fans of the Nike Blazer Mid cn look tor this colorway to make its way to select retailers soon for $100.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

New Balance Creates Two Made in UK 1500/991 Hybrids

New Balance is feeling quite experimental. They’ve announced two drops with a twist, the 1591 and 991.5, two hybrid models that combine elements of the 1500 and 991 silhouettes. The 1591 takes its upper from the 1500 and comes dressed in leather, suede, and mesh. It switches from cool to...
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Nike SB & The Killing Floor Collab On an Eccentric Capsule

Portland brand The Killing Floor is linking with Nike SB to present an apparel collection. The ensemble combines both brands’ philosophies of finding everyday beauty and creating high-quality skate gear. Inspired by the abstract, the collection compiles four items: a t-shirt, windbreaker jacket, fleece hoodie and flatbill hat. Because The...