MLB

This Date in Baseball

Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

1926 — Earl Sheely of the Chicago White Sox hit three doubles and a home run against the Boston Red Sox. Sheely doubled in each of his last three at-bats the previous day to give him seven consecutive extra-base hits, tying a major league record. The six doubles in the two games also tied a major league record.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2...
The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
This article is part of our MLB Betting series. I don't talk about it much, but you should know that on weekends this year I am 39-2 and plus 53 units. Honest. Kidding aside, one of the challenges I've faced in the past and one that is playing out in this space is balancing baseball betting, the type of analysis it requires and the time it requires, with my day job as a general baseball columnist. The former feeds the latter to some extent, because of my stathead bent, but not always and surely not to the level of detail required.
W L Pct GB New York 18 16 .529 _ Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 Miami 18 22 .450 3 Washington 16 20 .444 3. W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 18 .561 _ Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 Cincinnati 19 19 .500 2½ Chicago 19 20 .487 3 Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½
CHICAGO - MAY 16: Adam Eaton #12 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) Get him on, get him over, get...
Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
Abreu went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Abreu, standing on third with two out and the game knotted in the bottom of the ninth inning, took off for home after after Wade Davis pitch bounced a few feet away from catcher Cam Gallagher. He was ruled safe, which was upheld on review. It was an indication hat Abreu is feeling no ill effects from the nasty collision he had with Hunter Dozier on Friday.
Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...