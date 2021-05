The 2021 PGA Championship begins Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. After adding 200 yards since the PGA Championship was last played on the world-class course, it will be the longest layout in major championship history. With unpredictable winds blowing off the Atlantic Ocean, players have been advised to practice from multiple tees since 14 holes could play from any tee box based on wind. With the PGA Championship 2021 players heading to the tees starting at 7 a.m. ET, who can you trust with your golf picks?