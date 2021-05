The Shakopee public schools are desperately trying to pass a referendum. I believe the path forward is not to tell our citizens to forget about the past and to just get over it. The correct way forward is for the current school board to let our citizens know that they truly understand the depth of the betrayal felt by many of us. They need to acknowledge that it was the community and not the school board who insisted and were ultimately successful in the firing of Rod Thompson. The school board then gave him a $50,000 parting gift. We all know the end of the story. Unfortunately we’re now seeing yet another example of a person of trust accused of stealing from our community and our kids.