Lakeside, VA

2620 Dellrose Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss out on this charming and cozy cottage - located in the quiet neighborhood of Lakeside, VA. Perfect for First-Time homebuyers - the new owner will enjoy all of this 3 bedroom/2 Full and 1 Half Bath home has to offer. This is a classic starter home with good bones and features. Just to name a few... a sizeable-shaded and fenced backyard with an automatic gate, partially finished basement, sizable kitchen with lots of beautiful butcher-block counters, hardwood floors and tile, and the 2-car garage is a car lover's dream- the floor mounted lift conveys. All appliances convey, as well. You'll want to be one of the first to see this one - it will go fast!

