UM women's golf team confident, ready to compete against the best in NCAA Finals
Michigan women’s golf coach Jan Dowling has always enjoyed the underdog role. She grew up in a small town north of Toronto, fell in love with golf, and took her game to Kent State. Now, Dowling is in her eighth season as Michigan coach and is one of 20 finalists for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Coach of the Year. Dowling and the Wolverines are in Arizona as one of 24 teams competing for the national championship with stroke play Friday through Sunday.www.detroitnews.com