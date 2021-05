The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Americans about the dangers involved in posting photos of Covid-19 vaccination cards online and the illegal sale of fraudulent copies of the cards.With looser restrictions on mask-wearing and social distancing announced on Thursday for those who have been fully vaccinated, the reminder is timely.The bureau also advises Americans to stay vigilant about other scams relating to the pandemic.A statement from the FBI’s Chicago office reminds people that vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation.The...