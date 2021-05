First Week of May Best Week Ever in Greenwich Real Estate?. Back in April 1999, we sold 67 houses in the month of April. Since then, we’ve had a couple of Aprils where our sales got to the low 60’s, but we’ve mostly been around our 10-year average of 38 sales. This April we broke out of the 60’s, zoomed past the 70’s and almost made it to 90 sales. We ended the month at 88 sales, 132% above 10-year average and 31% above a record that had stood for 21 years.