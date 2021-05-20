newsbreak-logo
Tampa, FL

PHOTOS | More than 30 dogs displaced by volcano eruptions headed to Tampa

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

More than 30 dogs were flown to Tampa after being displaced by volcano eruptions at La Soufriere Volcano of St. Vincent. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the dogs are identified as adoptable.

